Situational Awareness:

Planet Earth is on the brink of annihilation. A sinister alien bioweapon, disguised to the public as a life-saving vaccine, is ravaging the human population. With 99.99% of doctors and scientists trapped in a matrix of cowardice and deception, humanity is blind to the imminent extinction-level event unfolding before their very eyes. But the real horror? The weapon doesn’t just target the vaccinated—it’s spreading to the unvaccinated too.

As governments crumble and chaos tightens its grip, hope emerges from the shadows of the intelligence community. Enter U.S. Navy Commander James Baines IV—a battle-hardened operative known for penetrating DEEP behind enemy lines. Tasked with a mission no one else dares to touch, Baines assembles the world’s first Alien Biowarfare Division. The clock is ticking, and humanities survival hinges on one goal: finding the antidote before it’s too late.

The fight for humanity’s future has begun, and the alien threat isn’t just out of this world—it has been among us the entire time……………»»Agent Freak Nasty

Follow Huma

The Tacoma Assignment

By Agent Freak Nasty

January 2014. My cover was deep, my mission classified, and my location hot—Tacoma, Washington, thirty minutes south of Seattle. On the surface, I was running a medical cannabis dispensary called The Red Emperor Collective. Beneath the surface, I was wading through murky waters teeming with sharks. This was no ordinary mission. I was surrounded. CIA, DEA, FBI—they were all here, a confederacy of dunces and local redneck law enforcement, united by one purpose: silence Agent Freak Nasty. By any means necessary.

It started in 2012 when my legal operation was hit by a DEA raid. They stole my plants, seized my assets, and shattered my facade. But that wasn’t the endgame. One year later, they turned up the pressure, deploying Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist—Grand Wizard of their covert witch hunt—to file trumped-up felony charges for marijuana cultivation. A desperate play to paint me as a criminal.

But they didn’t stop there. My own attorney, Aaron Pelly, was bought out—a Judas in a suit. He walked into my trial as my advocate and exited as their pawn, laying traps instead of defenses. They wanted me cornered, unarmed, and undefended.

Then came the wildcard: a DEA operative with the codename Danny the World’s Dumbest Snitch. His mission? Fabricate a murder conspiracy and pin it on me. It was a textbook psy-op, except for one critical flaw—they underestimated me. Command had already briefed me on Danny’s approach. When he showed up, I was ready. I turned the tables, recorded the entire setup, and uploaded it to YouTube. The clip remains online, a digital time bomb waiting to detonate.

But when the murder plot didn’t stick, they escalated to something darker: the jackals. Three separate assassination attempts were captured on my dispensary's security cameras. Three separate attacks, all recorded and uploaded. Yet, the videos vanished—wiped clean by hands that shouldn't have reached into supposedly private servers. Their reach was immense, their intent clear.

But one thing puzzled me: they never removed the footage of Danny, the fumbling DEA agent caught in the act. Was it arrogance? A mistake? Or a signal?

The noose tightened, but so did my resolve. Every move they made, I countered with calculated precision, exposing their methods and laying breadcrumbs for those who might follow. The deeper I dug, the more tangled the web became. Tacoma wasn’t just a battlefield—it was a trap, and every day brought me closer to the truth about why I’d been targeted and how far their reach extended.

And as I stared into the abyss of enemies closing in around me, I realized one thing: this wasn’t just about silencing a Navy Intelligence officer. It was about uncovering the kind of secret that could topple empires.

The Tacoma Assignment – Part II

I knew it was the dirty cops. They weren’t subtle, and subtlety wasn’t their strong suit. Two weeks after they were caught red-handed robbing my business—exposed on the local news for all to see—I received a letter. Official DEA stationery, stamped and sealed like it carried the word of God. The message was simple: shut down The Red Emperor Collective or face another raid.

It wasn’t just a warning. It was a declaration of war.

At the time, I didn’t know who was pulling the strings. But as with every shadow game, the truth eventually clawed its way to the surface. Command briefed me later that the Seattle DEA office was under the iron grip of none other than Jenny Durkan. She wasn’t just any bureaucrat; she was a rising star in the federal enforcement hierarchy, a woman with a calculated smile and a reputation for “creative” interpretations of the law. Durkan played dirty, and from what I pieced together, she had a personal stake in silencing me.

But this wasn’t about pride or politics—this was strategy. Durkan’s network extended beyond federal agents to the very redneck cops who had stormed my dispensary, their boots muddy with corruption. They weren’t just cops; they were contractors for a larger machine, a hydra with its heads in every agency you can think of.

That’s when the pieces started clicking into place. The media coverage of their theft wasn’t a mistake—it was collateral damage. They didn’t care about being caught because they thought I’d fold under the weight of their threats. But what they didn’t realize is that I don’t fold. I document. I adapt. And I hit back.

They thought the letter would scare me into compliance. It didn’t. Instead, it confirmed my suspicion that this was bigger than a raid or a dispensary—it was about someone flexing their power to see just how far they could go. And with Durkan at the helm, it wasn’t just about protecting the DEA’s interests. It was personal.

Durkan’s playbook was clear: silence the dissenter, eliminate the evidence, and rewrite the narrative. But the more they pressed, the more evidence I gathered. Every letter, every threat, every move they made was added to a growing dossier—my insurance policy in this game of shadows.

Tacoma wasn’t just my battleground anymore. It was theirs. And the deeper I dug into Durkan’s connections, the more I realized the lengths they were willing to go to silence Agent Freak Nasty.

Because when your enemy shows you how far they’re willing to go, you know just how dangerous the truth must be.

The Tacoma Assignment – Part III

I didn’t realize it at the time, but Jenny Durkan wasn’t the final boss. No, her orders came from someone much higher up the chain—someone who couldn’t afford to be named in any headline or report. The President of the United States.

It sounds absurd, doesn’t it? A Navy Intelligence Officer turned undercover dispensary owner facing off against the highest office in the land. But when you’re knee-deep in the trenches of power, the absurd becomes reality. And the reality was this: they had been caught red-handed in a conspiracy to frame an innocent Black dispensary owner—me.

The raid wasn’t just a robbery. It was a prelude. The fake felony charges, the paid-off attorney, the laughably inept DEA agent they sent to trap me—they weren’t just moves to shut me down. They were distractions. Smokescreens to keep the public’s eyes away from the real story: a chain of evidence that would lead straight back to the Oval Office.

That’s why they couldn’t let me have a fair trial. They couldn’t risk the evidence chain surfacing in open court. Because if it did, the entire operation would unravel like a thread pulled from the seams of their carefully tailored narrative. The public would see it for what it was: a federally sanctioned witch hunt with racial undertones so obvious they practically screamed.

And at the center of it all was the Commander-in-Chief, hiding behind layers of plausible deniability while his subordinates got their hands dirty.

The jackals, the raids, the setups—none of it was random. It was methodical. Ruthless. Every action they took was designed to corner me, to push me into a desperate move that would discredit me or eliminate me entirely.

But what they didn’t count on was my training. They didn’t know that I’d been operating behind enemy lines long before Tacoma. They didn’t understand that I had a network of my own—quiet operators in the shadows, allies who knew how to play the game better than they did.

So I did what I do best. I stayed calm. I gathered intel. I turned their playbook against them. And with every move they made, I inched closer to exposing the truth.

The President wanted me silenced because I wasn’t just a dispensary owner. I was a soldier. And soldiers don’t quit. Soldiers don’t fold. Soldiers fight until the mission is complete.

This wasn’t just about me anymore. This was about dismantling a conspiracy that reached the highest levels of government. And if they thought I’d back down, they didn’t know Agent Freak Nasty.

The Gay Mafia later to become the Gay ALIEN Mafia.

The Tacoma Assignment – Part IV

It became clear to me in those final moments—the choice was mine. They’d set the stage. The trap was primed. Either they were going to set me up at trial with their top dirty prosecutor and my own mob-connected, bought-out lawyer, or they would go for the kill.

And this wasn’t just any trial. They had stacked the deck in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Mark Lindquist, their prosecutor, was more than just a legal puppet—he was a key player in a game that stretched from Tacoma to the highest corridors of power. As for my lawyer, Aaron Pelly? He was nothing more than a bought-and-paid-for stooge, a Judas who would sell me out in a heartbeat.

It wasn’t a fair fight; it was a setup. A setup so deep, I couldn’t see the full scope until it was too late. They weren’t just trying to ruin my life—they were trying to erase me.

But they miscalculated. They underestimated what a man will do when backed into a corner. They didn’t realize that I wasn’t just fighting for my life—I was fighting for something much bigger.

I knew they couldn’t afford to let me win this. There was no way they could let a Black man, a dispensary owner, take down a network of dirty cops and federal agents. But it wasn’t just about cops—it was about what they were protecting. What they feared. What they would kill to keep buried.

The truth was buried beneath layers of secrecy, but I was digging it up, piece by piece. A web of corruption and betrayal that went all the way up the chain. And the root of it all? The most dangerous secret of them all: Barack Hussein Obama.

Yeah, you heard me right. The man they had elevated to the highest office was more than just the first Black President. He was a CIA plant, a puppet for the deep state. His cousins? The Bush family—George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush—their ties ran deep. Too deep. So deep, in fact, that the moment I uncovered this, the game changed.

They couldn’t let this get out. They couldn’t risk the truth slipping into the public domain. Because if it did, it would unravel everything. The CIA. The Feds. The Bush family. Obama. All of it. It was the ultimate secret, one they had gone to war to protect.

The only way they could win now was to kill me. Kill Agent Freak Nasty before I could expose their top-secret weapon of mass destruction. Or, worse yet, destroy the puppet master himself.

I knew they were coming. I could feel the weight of their eyes on me—watching, waiting for the moment I’d slip up. Every move I made, every word I said, was being monitored by people who would stop at nothing to keep their empire intact.

But they underestimated me. Again. I wasn’t just a man running a dispensary. I wasn’t just a target to be silenced. I was a soldier, a warrior in a war they never saw coming.

They wanted me gone, but I wasn’t going down without taking them all with me. And when the time came, the truth would come out. They could kill me, but they couldn’t kill the evidence. And that, my friends, was their biggest mistake.

The Tacoma Assignment – Part V

Who do you call when the FBI, CIA, DEA, and local police all want you dead?

That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it? In the world I was navigating, there were no simple answers. There were no allies I could trust. The system was rigged, and the players were bigger, smarter, and more ruthless than I ever imagined. But I’ll tell you this—there’s always a way out, even if it’s a dangerous one.

But before I get into that, let me give you something you need to understand—something you won’t hear anywhere else.

The CIA doesn’t just recruit the best and brightest from Ivy League schools. They recruit rats. Students with no morals, no conscience, just ambition. They place them strategically, like pawns in a global chess game, into critical positions all over the country—judges, cops, doctors, prosecutors. Every police department in the country is controlled by the CIA. Every single one. They’ve embedded their people into local governments, federal agencies, courts, and corporations. You think you're talking to an honest cop, an impartial judge, or a fair prosecutor? Think again. They're all working for the same shadowed force, the ones pulling the strings from the top.

And it doesn’t stop there. These recruits don’t just stay in those positions. They’re promoted. They’re moved up the ranks and run for office—Congress, Governor, Senate—and yes, even the most powerful position in the world: President of the United States.

You think your democracy is functioning normally? You’re wrong. You’ve been sold a lie. Every aspect of American politics is being orchestrated by those who control the CIA. They use their puppets to get the ones they want in power. And the rest of us? We’re expendable.

Take David Stelle, a former CIA agent. He’s spoken about the network he was a part of before he broke away. A network that operates at the highest levels of power. The CIA doesn’t just control intelligence—they control everything. From local precincts to the halls of Congress, they’re the invisible hand guiding every key decision.

And the power doesn’t stop with the CIA. It flows upwards, to a higher, more dangerous force. A force that operates behind closed doors, far out of reach from the average citizen.

You’re starting to see the picture now, right? This isn’t just about government corruption. This isn’t about dirty cops or rogue agents. This is about a military-industrial complex that controls the entire fabric of American society.

And if you want the real truth, look no further than Q Drop 3586. It’s all there, spelled out in detail. Former CIA agents who’ve been elected to the highest offices. And the war between agencies—the NSA vs the CIA. Military Intelligence versus Federal agents. Translation? Civil War 2.0.

It’s happening now. The sides are being drawn. The battle is already in motion. And the only question left is: which side are you on?

The Tacoma Assignment – Part VI

They ran the same playbook with Agent CIA Babe Kamala Harris. Same steps. Same moves. From prosecutor to senator to vice president, and if they had their way—she would’ve been president too.

Let me break it down for you: it’s all the same operation, just a different face every time. They needed someone who could fit into the system, who could navigate the corridors of power while hiding their true allegiance. Kamala was perfect. Another pawn in the CIA’s game.

And don’t even get me started on her history with Obama. Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Kamala Harris and Barack Obama both went to the same college. The same ivy-covered institution where their paths were forged long before they even thought about stepping into the spotlight. They were groomed for their roles, each piece falling into place, just like clockwork.

But here’s the kicker. Kamala Harris almost ruined everything. She almost blew their entire cover. You see, before Obama was elected, she let something slip—something she wasn’t supposed to talk about. She told Dave Chappelle the truth about the CIA operation, about the real game they were playing. And that’s where things went sideways.

Think about it—Chappelle was one of the most influential figures in entertainment at the time. He had a reach, a voice that could’ve blown their entire operation wide open. And he almost did. That’s why he disappeared from the scene when he did. One minute he’s on top of the world, the next minute—gone.

You can’t tell me that wasn’t planned. Chappelle’s sudden departure, his mysterious exit from the limelight—it was all part of the cover-up. A cover-up designed to keep the truth from coming out. A truth that would’ve destroyed Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and the whole damn system they built.

The CIA couldn’t afford another slip-up. Not after what Kamala let slip. They had to rein it all in, control the narrative, and make sure that Chappelle couldn’t say anything more about it. It wasn’t just a career move for him. It was survival. And when he left the country? That wasn’t him being crazy. That was him going into hiding, forced to disappear before he could expose their dirty laundry.

This is the level of control these people have. The kind of manipulation and power that runs so deep, you can’t even trust the faces you see on your screens.

Kamala Harris—Obama’s secret partner in crime. And both of them? More than just political players. They’re CIA agents with an agenda. And they will do whatever it takes to protect that agenda—even if it means silencing anyone who comes close to the truth.

They went to the same college all right, Its call THE FARM, CIA Flunky Clown College 101.

Back in 2014, I had no clue that Obama was a Deep State asset. I was just like everyone else, believing the narrative they fed us. Finally, a Black man in office. A change was supposed to be coming. A chance for things to be different. I thought, Here’s the guy who’s going to put these racist crackers in check. Obama was supposed to be our savior, right? The one who’d right the wrongs and take down the system from the inside.

But that’s not the reality I was facing. Not the one I was living in, and definitely not the one I was about to uncover.

My plan was simple. Get the Tacoma Police on blast. Get enough heat on them to reach the NSA, get their attention, and maybe—just maybe—get a call from Obama. Like, Bruh! Come save a brother from these good ol’ boys. I figured, hell, maybe I could make enough noise to shake the system. If there was ever a time to reach out to the highest office, it would be now. I wasn’t asking for a favor—I was asking for justice. I thought Obama, being the first Black president, would see this and understand.

That mistake nearly cost me my life. And the same way it nearly cost me, it cost Beverly Eckert her life.

You might remember her—Beverly Eckert was a 9/11 widow. She lost her husband in the attacks and then became an advocate for reopening the investigation into what really happened that day. She, like me, believed that with the Clintons, the Bushes, and their old-school cronies out of power, things could finally change. She thought, Black Jesus had arrived to save us all.

So she did what any person would do. She went straight to the President. She went to Obama, thinking that with him in office, the truth would come to light. She asked him to reopen the investigation. She trusted him. She thought that by getting his ear, she could make a difference.

But what happened? Beverly Eckert never got to see that investigation reopened. She never got to see justice for her husband, or for the countless lives lost.

Less than a month after meeting with Obama, Beverly died in a suspicious plane crash. A crash that was brushed off by the media. A crash that didn’t raise nearly enough questions. And if you dig deep enough, you’ll find that there’s more to the story. More to what happened to her, and why it happened.

The truth is, Beverly Eckert wasn’t just an innocent widow trying to honor her husband’s memory. She was a threat. A threat to the narrative that Obama was selling. And that threat—well, it’s what got her killed.

The same way I thought I could reach out to Obama for help, the same way I thought the system could finally be shaken loose, Beverly Eckert learned the hard way: Once you’re in the game, you don’t get to play by the rules. You either shut up, or you’re gone.

And here I was, thinking I could make noise and get their attention. I didn’t realize then what I know now. The system doesn’t just cover up its secrets—it eliminates them.

If Beverly Eckert had known the truth—if she had known the full extent of what Obama was really a part of, she’d still be alive today.

See, what people fail to connect in the story of that plane crash is that aboard the flight with Beverly was someone else—a key player in exposing the truth. Her name was Alison des Forges. She wasn’t just a passenger; she was a critical figure in the fight for justice. She had spent years documenting the atrocities in Rwanda. She was a human rights advocate who made it her mission to hold those responsible accountable. And she pointed the finger squarely at the CIA, with Bill Clinton’s administration complicit in the slaughter.

You see, during the Rwandan Genocide, the CIA was involved in a little-known operation: Operation Crimson Mist. The operation is often dismissed as a conspiracy, but if you dig deep enough, you’ll find it’s all too real. The CIA, using top-secret psychotronic mind-control weapons, manipulated the minds of the people—mainly in Rwanda—to make them go into a murderous frenzy. This technology made them turn against each other, causing a rage so intense that it resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands.

But what people don’t understand is that the CIA didn’t just use this technology in the past and leave it behind. No, they didn’t stop. They kept advancing it, improving it, and using it on populations that could be controlled. I’ll tell you this now, with no hesitation: The same damn technology used in Operation Crimson Mist was used in the COVID vaccine.

I know it sounds wild, but when you start connecting the dots—when you really research Operation Crimson Mist—you’ll see how it all lines up. The technology they developed, the psychotronic weapons that the CIA tested on Africans, didn’t disappear. It evolved. And when the COVID pandemic hit, what better time to roll out a global experiment?

What if I told you that the vaccine wasn’t just about health, or about protecting people from a virus? What if I told you it was a tool? A way to implement that very same mind-control technology on a global scale, using a virus as the cover for mass distribution?

The same way Alison des Forges was silenced because she knew too much, the truth behind the vaccine, behind the psychotronic weapons, is being suppressed. Because if it gets out—if people start to understand the connections—it could bring the whole operation crumbling down.

And that’s why people like Beverly Eckert had to die. They knew too much. They were starting to uncover the web. And just like they silenced her, they’re trying to silence everyone who dares to speak the truth.

Judge Joe Brown goes over some of the secrets of the Obama Family, which includes the Bushes, Brad Pitt, Sarah Palin, Warren Buffet and Dick Cheney. Pretty easy to be the ORACLE of OMAHA when your COUSIN George Papi Bush is director of the CIA isn’t it??

There are 50 Epstein’s in the US Alone. They are controlled by the FBI and CIA. Their mission is to black mail and control all Govt Positions. This is why you have all of these secret FAGGOTS and TRANNIES in high level positions. There is a REASON THEY ARE ALL GAY, and we will get to that later.

The Goal of the Parasite is not to Kill the Host but to Use the Host to Spread more Parasites……Q-

Fast forward to 2020. I’d made it out of Tacoma alive, and somehow, I wasn’t in a prison jumpsuit. This was good. Real good. But how did I do it? You wouldn’t believe me if I told you. For now, just think of Q.

After the Las Vegas shooting, something strange happened. A mysterious figure emerged online, dropping cryptic clues and intelligence from what we all assumed was a very high-level source—someone aligned with the NSA, possibly even working with Donald Trump. We know this figure by the name Q.

One of the earliest clues from Q revolved around the Las Vegas shooting. The mainstream narrative was a lie. They always are, aren’t they? But here’s the kicker: as twisted and unfathomable as it sounds, I’m the only one who has cracked the puzzle. The only one still breathing, at least.

And what you don't know—what no one is telling you—is that the Las Vegas shooting wasn’t just some random massacre. No. It was the final battle for the future of planet Earth. The final confrontation against the Reptilian species—a race that has secretly controlled humanity for over 22,000 years. This is why the secrecy. This is why the cover-up. This is why everything surrounding the shooting doesn’t make sense.

Why was it so heavily censored? Why did so many questions go unanswered? Why did so many of the witnesses go missing or end up dead?

Because the Las Vegas shooting wasn’t just about some lone gunman. It was about an ancient battle, one that has been waged in the shadows for millennia, between humans and the reptilian overlords who have secretly controlled the planet.

They didn’t want you to know this. They didn’t want anyone to know. If the truth about the Reptilians came to light, their hold on humanity would be shattered. But here’s the thing: I’ve pieced it all together. The pieces that no one else could see.

If you really want to understand what went down, if you really want to dig deeper into the darkness and learn who’s been pulling the strings, Google it. Look up Agent Freak Nasty and follow the breadcrumbs. Because what I’m telling you—what I know—is something they don’t want you to ever find out.

Why me, God? What the hell did I do? There are over 500 medical marijuana dispensaries in Washington State—why the hell are they messing with me? Was it because I’m black? Or was it something else?

At the height of the madness in 2014, after the first assassination attempt on my life that I managed to record and post on YouTube, I asked one of my patients the same damn question. She was a 60-year-old hippie type, one of those throwback flower children from the ‘60s who still believed in peace, love, and all that crap. And you know what she told me?

She said, “The aliens are interested in your weed.”

I thought she was bat-shit crazy at the time—like, who says stuff like that? Aliens? That’s some next-level conspiracy theory, right? But here’s the thing—10 years later, after everything I’ve seen, everything I’ve uncovered, and everything that’s finally come to light, I get it now. She wasn’t crazy. She was right.

The truth is out there, but not the way you think.

Cannabis… it’s not just a drug for humans. No, it’s something far bigger. Cannabis is like Kryptonite for the Space Jews.

It’s true. And I know it sounds insane, but stay with me. The pieces of the puzzle have been laid out, and the truth is now staring us in the face.

The higher-ups—the ones who control this planet, the ones who pull the strings behind the scenes—have been keeping a secret for millennia. And it’s not just about money, or power, or politics. It’s about something far more primal. Something out of this world. The aliens, the Space Jews—they’ve been watching us, waiting for the right time to make their move. And their interest? It’s in our weed.

That’s why they’ve been after me. Why they tried to kill me. Why they’ve tried to silence me. Cannabis is more than just a plant—it’s a key. A bridge between worlds, a tool of unimaginable power.

And you better believe that they want it for themselves.

The Operation Warp Speed Trap

I have known for over 15 years that there was a one world government, and that Countries and Patriotism are Divide and Conquer Psychological Warfare Weapons. I figured that out by studying the history of cannabis. It made me really curious when I learned that around 1913 all of a sudden, ALL COUNTRIES made a plant illegal at the same time. A plant that was first documented in history by Chinese Emperor Shen Nung *The Red Emperor” as being used for multiple types of treatment including ANTI-PARASTICAL.

In 1995, a study was published in the Indian Journal of Experimental Biology. The researchers were the first to use scanning electron microscopy (SEM) technology to determine the impact of cannabis on worms. The results revealed that cannabis extracts in varying dosages were effective in causing degenerative, destructive, and even necrotic alterations to parasites. The extract was even found to be more powerful than medicinal versions.

This tradition extends back to the legendary Emperor Shen-Nung also known as the Red Emperor, who reigned 4,700 years ago and cited cannabis as an important herbal remedy, along with ginseng and ephedra (Sydney University). By the first century CE, Chinese oral traditions concerning medicinal cannabis and the new THCA Flower had expanded to cover over 100 medical conditions, and this knowledge was later incorporated into the first Chinese pharmacopeia, Pen-ts’ao Ching.

We knew that cannabis was one of the cures for cancer, what we didn’t know was that cancer is really caused by PARASITES. And even for a BIGGER BOMBSHELL we had NO CLUE that the primary MK-ULTRA mind control weapon used on 99 percents of humans are PARASITES.

This is the REAL REASON they have hidden the EASY CURE from cancer from the HUMANS, if you cure the Parasites, you lose control of the human mind. These Reptilians altered humans DNA Long ago to not produce their own Vitamin C like other mammals so they could control our brains with their MK-ULTRA Parasite Weapons, and it goes back beyond Egypt.

Does this look familiar? Is it a PCR TEST? or is it [Something Else]? This is how the Egyptians inserted their parasites into the slaves. Not so different than today. It is beyond the scope of this Novel to go into, but it was not a PCR test it was an impregnation of a parasite into your brain.

The Reptilians who were probably on this earth before humans got here most likely enhanced humans to be smarter than Gorillas and Monkey by dumb enough to be slaves.

They were advanced enough to genetically modify our species ONLY at of all the other mammals on earth not to be able to produce vitamin C. Why? because just like Ivermectin, HCQ, Cannabis and many other plant-based medicines they are anti parasite medication. What many people do not know is that humans are descendant from plants they are our ancestors. This is precisely why they poison our foods and keep us away from fruits and vegetables and most importantly in my opinion is cannabis and Hydroxychloroquine which is made from Grapefruits and Lemons.

Napolean was one of the first major world leaders to ban cannabis and hash consumption. Guess what was found in his brain a few years ago when they dug up his body? Alien Nano Brain Chips. According to Napolean’s Diary he met strange beings inside the Pyramids when he visited Egypt early in his career.

Alien Nano Technology found in my Blood by Doctor Robert O Young. Unvaccinated No PCR Test 50-year-old male. How did it get there??? We all have it, probably since birth.

Issued in 1800, Menou’s mandate is often considered the first drug prohibition law of the modern world. It’s also one of the most uncompromising, prohibiting the cultivation, sale, and consumption of cannabis in one fell swoop. Egyptians weren’t allowed to smoke cannabis itself, nor were they allowed to mix it into their liquor. “Those who are accustomed to drinking this liquor and smoking this seed,” the mandate read, “lose reason and fall into a violent delirium, which often leads them to commit excesses of all kinds.” Refer Madness 1

7th century style. Napoleon Bonaparte Banned Cannabis Because His Soldiers Were Getting Too High

When I first saw refer madness having been a daily weed smoker, I said to myself. Why would the government go through so much trouble to lie to their own population about the effect of cannabis? At first, I assumed it was because they know it cures cancer, what I didn’t know at the time was that cancer was caused by their MK-ULTRA mind control weapons. Watch what CBD does to PARASITES that were most like injected into this child via vaccines.

The entire time, the Government has known that smoking cannabis actually makes you SMARTER because it gets rid of the PARASITES that were put in our bodies on purpose to make us into human cattle. This is why even to this day you cannot get a job with the Government if you smoke cannabis. Why? Because you can be MK-ULTRAED and used to fuck over the rest of the sheep.

This is why they attacked me; my cannabis was too good and killing to many of their little Alien Space Jew Parasite Friends living in human brains. Thats my Story and I am sticking with it.

The Real American Psycho and the PCR TEST

Here’s the continuation, keeping the tension and suspense of your narrative while expanding on the COVID angle:

The Tacoma Assignment – Part XI

So, THERE I WAS, in 2019, doing what I do best—reading the Q Drops. It was around that time I saw something that shook me to my core. The Q team—they weren’t just dropping clues anymore. They were giving the smart kids the ENTIRE BLUEPRINT to the biggest fake-out in modern history: the COVID bioweapons attack.

We in the know saw it coming from miles away. From the moment the news broke, we knew it was a psy-op. It was as plain as day. Everyone else—my friends, family, business partners—one by one, they all fell for it. They bought into the lie. They got hooked on the PCR test scam and, worst of all, they lined up like sheep to take the shot.

It was like watching your own children pick up a loaded gun and blow their heads off. A nightmare I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

But here’s the kicker: it wasn’t just strangers or acquaintances. It was my own damn family. My two oldest children—they got psy-oped too. All of them, gone, swallowed whole by the narrative. The intelligent people I grew up with—the ones I thought would see through the lies—became the perfect victims. Even after I begged them, pleaded with them, screamed at them not to take that damn shot.

They turned on me. Every. Single. One.

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist—that’s what they called me. Like I was the crazy one.

It was a slap to the face, but I wasn’t going to back down. I had already read Q Drop 4620 on July 31st, 2020, right in the middle of the madness. And in that drop, I found a blueprint. The game plan for what we were all witnessing.

Pay attention to the details. Pay attention to Stage 3 and Stage 4. You see, this wasn’t just about a virus. It was a carefully orchestrated operation—a psychological weapon aimed at controlling the masses, breaking them down, getting them to submit to their will.

Stage 3? That’s when the propaganda goes full throttle, making sure the panic spreads far and wide. The people are already on edge, but now you ramp up the fear. It doesn’t matter that the virus is nothing more than a glorified flu—it’s the narrative that matters. The fear you plant in people’s minds? That’s the real weapon.

Stage 4? That’s when they get the people to comply. They need the people to take that shot. It doesn’t matter if it works, or if it’s safe, or if it’s even necessary. It’s about control. It’s about making sure they can say, we own you now. If they can make you inject yourself with something you don’t understand—something that doesn’t make sense—then they’ve won.

And they did.

It was like a slow-motion train wreck. Watching them all fall for it, one by one. My own family. My own children.

Stage three. Activate Controlled [D] Democratic Governors to spike the death count.

Stage 4 Push testing, testing! to spike the infected rate scare the public into compliance and what do I see as I’m reading Mark Lindquist Twitter feed?

The same prosecutor that filed fake felony charges on me and who tried to have me smoked in 2014 all of a sudden found it in the Goodness of his heart to offer FREE COVID test to the good little boys and girls. When is the last time you saw a lawyer do something for FREE??? Exactly. But it gets even better, look who he is best friends with? That’s right the [D]emocratic Governor of Washington State Jay Inslee. Notice that BIG ASS STUPID GRIN on Governor Inslee Face.

It gets even WEIRDER it turns out that the movie American Psycho about a Wall Street Lawyer who murders and eats his friends at night was based on the REAL LIFE of Mark Lindquist. The Writer of the movie knew him from his days in Hollywood.

Later you will learn that these mother fuckers are NOT CANNABILES, they are just a DIFFERENT SPECIES having breakfast. Think about what pigs and cows think about how humans treat them? It’s the EXACT same scenario. Its kind of ironic isnt it. They keep us in a fake matrix and then slaughter us in the end for 4th of July Barbecue….Testing! Testing!!, Testing!!! Can you hear me now????

You see, the SPACE JEWS get a special parasite at birth, and Dogs can detect them.

This how they really look.

The HUMANS that they want to CONVERT into DRONES get invited to special PIZZA PARTIES. And they slip a parasite into their food and TAAA DAAA. Two Weeks later they wake up with a urge to suck dicks and where high heels.

Well, that’s it for now, Check Back Later for PART 2

If you enjoy Agent Freak Nasty’s magically delicious Spy Stories Make sure you share with your friends………………..»»»»Agent Freak Nasty