Part 4: The Eugenics Wars

What most people don’t understand is that we are already deep into World War 3. But this isn’t a war with tanks, jets, or boots storming beaches. This war is quieter. Smarter. Sicker.

It’s a Psychological War.

An Information War.

And worst of all—an Alien Biowarfare Offensive so sophisticated, most can’t even detect the attack.

The front lines aren’t overseas—they’re in your grocery store. Your child’s classroom. Your parent’s living room. Your own damn mirror.

COVID-19 was the trigger. It split families like tectonic plates. Turned fathers into informants, mothers into enforcers. Grandparents who once spoiled their grandkids now demand six feet of separation. Friends who once bled for each other now snitch on one another for coughing too loudly in public.

An imaginary virus that never existed destroyed more bonds than bullets ever could.

And the hospitals?

They became the new gas chambers—killing not by accident, but by agenda. Sedated. Isolated. Murdered with ventilators.

Every vaccine was a weapon.

Every booster was a reload.

And to this day—this very day, April 11th, 2025—they’re injecting six-month-old babies with alien-engineered bioweapons designed to maim and erase an entire generation.

And the worst part?

Nobody does a damn thing.

Curiosity is dead. Assassinated by CIA’s mind-silencing MK-ULTRA programming. That’s one of their black-box tools—kill a man’s ability to question, and you never have to kill the man himself.

You’ve seen it.

“Hey bro, did you hear that every nurse on the third floor got brain tumors right after getting the jab?”

And what’s the reply?

“Yo, did you catch the Lakers game last night?”

They’re in The Matrix.

And the saddest part? They like it.

There is a war going on—and most of humanity is too hypnotized to realize they’ve already been captured.

I am Agent Midnight Rider.

Highly shadow banned. Censored.

Targeted.

And still broadcasting. Squawking: CV-61 USS Ranger Naval Information Warfare Command

Please SHARE this SPY STORY before it disappears.

Is this high-grade military intelligence or just spook porn?

You decide.

Incoming transmission…

Imagine if you will finding yourself in the middle of World War 3, five billion souls have already been SHOT, the only question is WILL THEY TAKE OUT THE REST OF US WITH THEM WHEN AND IF THEY BLEED OUT?

Are you in the MATRIX?

Enter the Parasite Pill

After conducting early detox protocols with Dr. Young and Agent Night Nurse in the spring of ‘22, our research hit a standstill. Not from failure—far from it—but because other high-priority operations pulled us off course. Missions with bigger stakes. Darker corners. Louder silence.

We didn’t know it then, but the next breadcrumb would come from the last place you'd expect: a song.

In 2023, a Twitter user known only by the handle @Foundring dropped a track that would change everything. The name?

“The Parasite Pill.”

At first listen, it sounds like a clever piece of art—satirical, catchy, strange. A digital oddity drifting in the algorithmic sea. Most people laughed. Or ignored it.

But not me.

Something about it stuck in my subconscious like an old code trying to unlock itself. There were rhythms behind the rhythms. Lines that didn't rhyme but resonated. Frequencies layered like fingerprints in the static. And puzzles—real ones—embedded between verses.

Was it a message?

A confession?

A warning?

I couldn’t figure it out. Not completely. Not then.

All I’ll say is this: before you go any further, go listen to the track.

I’m serious.

Because once you hear it the right way—when your signal is clean and your mind is quiet—you’ll know.

The Parasite Pill isn’t just a metaphor.

It’s a protocol.

It’s a red pill for a world infected by something far worse than lies.

Transmission resuming shortly.

Agent Midnight Rider Squawking.

The parasites are real.

The LGBTQ+ CIA Mind Parasite

If you’ve never seen the film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, now might be a good time to take a GANDER. Not the remake. Not the watered-down reboot. I'm talking about the original, back when Hollywood accidentally told the truth in metaphor because they thought no one was really paying attention.

You see, in that movie, something sinister crawls into the world—a parasite. Not just any parasite. One that takes over the human mind. Hijacks thought. Dulls emotion. Replaces people with hollow shells that look the same but no longer are the same.

Sound familiar?

What makes it prophetic—and terrifying—is how the infected begin spreading their condition. Not with claws. Not with teeth.

But with compliance.

They convince others to accept it.

They pressure them.

They inject them.

A vaccine, they call it. For the good of all.

The same line we heard in 2020. And again in 2021. And 2022. And still, now.

What the film portrayed as fiction was always just a blueprint disguised as entertainment.

The Parasite Pill started to make more sense after that.

It wasn’t just a track. It was a signal.

And the infection?

It’s not only in the body. It’s in the thoughts. The language. The rituals.

We are being snatched—one identity at a time.

Agent Midnight Rider

Reporting from the shadows

The body snatchers are real. And some of them wear badges.

Only in real life, they didn’t have to force anybody PHYSICALLY that is, because you lined up and took for whatever various reason you were PSY-OPED into taking it.

But how were you supposed to know?

How could any of us have guessed that the so-called leaders—the ones making decisions, mandating jabs, locking down cities, gaslighting the world—weren’t even human?

Yeah. Let that settle in.

These motherfuckers aren’t just corrupt.

They’re not from here.

They’re space lizards.

Shapeshifters. Parasites with BIG SMILES! Cold-blooded handlers in human meat suits.

And you—you’re not a citizen.

You’re livestock.

Property. A numbered herd with a digital fence and a vaccine tag in your bloodstream.

This isn’t your planet.

It’s theirs.

Always has been.

They’ve let us believe we’re in charge. Let us run around with fake freedom, pretending our votes mattered, our doctors cared, our media told the truth. But every once in a while, the mask slips. And when it does—you don’t see a politician.

You see a predator.

Because that’s what we are to them—cattle. And cattle, once they get too numerous, too noisy, too aware—get thinned out.

Climate change.

Pandemics.

Resource shortages.

Wars.

All engineered. All planned. All scripted.

You think it’s coincidence they’re building underground bunkers while feeding your kids lab-grown bugs?

You were born into a zoo you didn’t know existed.

And the zookeepers? They’re not even from this galaxy.

Agent Midnight Rider

Clear signal

Deep in the Hive

You’re not crazy. You’re just waking up.

A lot of people find it hard to believe.

Too hard.

Uncomfortable truth has a way of sliding off the mind like oil on water.

When you challenge peoples KNOWN beliefs you challenge their IDENTITY who they are. This is why it is so hard to WAKE PEOPLE UP…..Q-

But hear me clearly:

There is another species living among us.

Not just watching. Not just studying.

Feeding.

These entities—call them what you want: reptilians, dracos, lizard kings, Archons—they don’t see us as neighbors.

They see us as livestock.

And some of them, well... they find the human flavor downright delicious.

Don’t believe me? Look at ancient texts.

Blood sacrifices. Cannibal gods. The worship of “beings from the sky.”

You think that was mythology?

That was memory.

And these things—they never left. They just adapted.

They walk in suits now. They fund your science. They create your “medicine.” They build your “entertainment.”

And worst of all?

They have technology that makes The Matrix look like a bedtime story.

I’m talking about neural hijacking.

I’m talking about mind control frequencies embedded in your smartphone, your Wi-Fi, your television.

They don’t need chains anymore. They’ve got algorithms.

They don’t need prisons. They’ve got dopamine loops.

And they don’t need to hide when you’ve been trained not to see them.

You’re not just being fed poison.

You’re being farmed for energy. For fear. For flavor.

High-grade adrenaline from a terrified human? That’s a delicacy in their circles.

Children? The rarest of all. You know the rest.

Still think it’s a conspiracy?

They’ve made you allergic to truth.

They’ve conditioned you to mock your own survival instincts.

But it’s real.

It’s been real for a long, long time.

Agent Midnight Rider

Somewhere beneath the noise

Watch the skies.

And watch the BIG SMILES!!!!

If you really stop and think about it—

What would humans do if they stumbled across a pristine planet…

A beautiful, lush paradise,

Full of slow, simple-minded creatures

That tasted… delicious?

We already know the answer.

We’d hunt them.

We’d trap them.

We’d breed them.

We’d farm them.

We’d rationalize it. Justify it. Maybe even put their faces on cereal boxes.

Because to us, they’d be dumb animals.

Too weak to fight back. Too docile to resist.

We’d turn their skin into fashion.

Their organs into medicine.

Their suffering into industry.

Now reverse it.

Imagine we’re the cattle.

The “dumb life” on this rock.

Tasty. Overpopulated.

And easy to manipulate with a flick of a frequency.

Why would you expect anything different from a higher species?

You think morality is universal? It’s not.

It’s relative—and to them, we’re no more than what cows are to us.

So they did what came naturally.

They domesticated us.

They divided us by country, race, belief—so we’d never unite.

They engineered our education to limit curiosity.

And when we got too smart?

They introduced distraction, disease, and depopulation programs.

It’s not personal. It’s farming.

And the only reason most can’t see it is because livestock doesn’t know it’s livestock.

Agent Midnight Rider

Reporting from the backfield

The fence is invisible. But it’s there.

The Space Jews don’t like to eat us like lions and tigers they like to Drink Us Like SLURPRIES and they prefer children.

The Aliens aren’t what you were PSY-OPED to expect.

Forget the Hollywood CGI.

Forget the giant heads, bug eyes, and flying saucers with neon lights.

That was all part of the cover story.

A distraction.

A programmed image implanted deep in the hive mind so you'd never look in the right direction.

Because the real invaders?

They’re subtle.

They’re quiet.

They’re already inside.

They’re not here to shake hands or invade with ray guns.

They’re parasitic intelligences—entities that embed themselves into human hosts.

And the host never even knows.

These aren’t alien “bodies.”

These are alien minds.

They slip into our dimension like a signal through static.

They bypass your senses.

And then they ride you.

They hijack your thoughts. Twist your instincts. Deaden your soul.

They feed on your emotions—especially fear, despair, and rage.

And once they’ve locked in?

They steer the ship.

And the person you once knew is just a husk, mimicking human behavior.

You ever wonder why some people seem to just “switch off”?

No empathy. No light behind the eyes. No soul.

That’s not mental illness. That’s occupation.

They hide in plain sight—because they’ve always been here.

In government.

In media.

In Big Pharma.

In religion.

Running the show.

Keeping you asleep.

Keeping you compliant.

Keeping you useful—until you’re not.

You were told to look up.

But you should’ve been looking within.

Agent Midnight Rider

Deep dive in progress

This isn’t sci-fi—it’s science fact

The Parasite Primarily lives in the HINEY HOLE of the Human and feeds on human sperm. This is WHY it takes over the mind of humans to make it MORE ATTRACTIVE to the MALE SPECIES.

This is why the people at the top no longer feel human.

Because many of them aren’t.

They’ve been compromised—infected by entities that have hollowed them out from the inside.

What’s left is a shell. A puppet. A suit filled with something that doesn't bleed red.

The CIA knows exactly what they’re doing.

First, they identify the most emotionally broken.

Then they infect them—physically, psychologically, spiritually.

After that, they’re promoted.

Given power, platforms, and protection.

Because once you’re taken over, your loyalty isn’t to humanity.

It’s to them.

That’s how they got millions of politicians, doctors, media faces, public health officials, and global leaders to push a worldwide genocide with a straight face.

Some of the ones at the very top?

Not even human anymore.

The rest? They sold out decades ago. Sold out their species for a slice of power, fame, and immunity.

You ever wonder why they pushed Operation WARP SPEED so fast?

Because it was TRAP,

It was a military operation—but not in the way you think.

It was a trap. A precision strike disguised as salvation.

Vaccines delivered under military command.

Logistics handled like a wartime campaign.

The enemy?

THE MIND PARASITES

Agent Midnight Rider

Deep cover, high stakes

Truth never needed your comfort. It only needed your attention.

What you don’t know—but will eventually come to understand—is this:

Airborne viruses have never existed.

Let that sink in.

Every cough, every sneeze, every mask mandate, every lockdown—

All part of a multi-generational psy-op.

A global stage play.

A long con to convince humans to voluntarily inject themselves with advanced alien bioweapons.

This isn't new.

This goes way back.

Possibly as far back as Ancient Egypt, when the first priest-scientists made contact with the intelligence behind the veil.

They didn’t call it “science.”

They called it godhood.

They saw what the parasites could do—how they could rewrite DNA, how they could control thought, how they could preserve power through bloodlines.

And they said yes.

Sounds crazy, right?

But answer this:

How was that PCR test?

Was it really just a “test”?

Or was it a stealth vaccination—delivered up your nasal cavity, through the cribiform plate, straight into the brain barrier?

They didn’t need your permission.

They just needed your fear.

The tool wasn’t the virus.

The tool was the belief.

Because once you believe you're under attack from something invisible, you'll accept anything to be saved.

Needles.

QR codes.

Isolation.

Compliance.

You’ll let them tag you, scan you, control you—

And you’ll thank them for it.

But the true infection isn’t viral.

It’s ideological.

It’s spiritual.

And it was engineered.

Agent Midnight Rider

Shadow archives opening

The only virus that spreads through the air is fear.

The truth you need to understand is this:

99% of humanity is already infected.

And it’s not some alien species walking among us, at least not in the way you think.

It’s much more insidious than that.

These parasites, these alien intelligences—are already living inside us.

They’ve hijacked our minds, manipulated our societies, and have been controlling the flow of humanity’s evolution for centuries.

It’s not just one type of person, group, or ideology.

They’ve infected all walks of life, quietly turning people into puppets without their awareness.

Homosexuality?

It’s a symptom of the infection.

The drive to conform, to think in patterns that suit the parasites' agenda—it’s universal.

Religions, governments, financial institutions?

They’ve all been compromised.

Because the same minds controlling our most trusted institutions know exactly how to leverage fear, influence, and greed to maintain their grip.

The truth?

You were never really meant to wake up.

The system has always been in place to make sure you stay comfortable, stay docile, and stay controlled.

These parasites are everywhere.

The CIA, the global elites, the power brokers—they all know this truth.

They’ve known it for centuries, and that’s how they maintain their dominance.

They’ve engineered it.

They’ve cultivated it.

Because once they control the mind, they control everything.

Agent Midnight Rider

The system is fracturing

The truth is not what they’ve told you. It’s something else. What TRUTH would put 99 percent of HUMANS in the Hospital?.Q-

TRANSformers, more than meets the eye….Q-

Melinda Gates, Fauci and Obama 3 Space Lizards PLOTTING YOUR DOOM in Wuhan. Agent Freak Nasty tracked Obama all the way back to 2005 working on the VACCINE while still Senator.

And remember that 1 time when Melinda Gates told the BROTHA’s they needed to be the first ones to get the shot.??? That was Awesome!!!

Meanwhile Obamas GRAND DADDY be like ……………»»>

The White Hats, military intelligence, and even some factions of the deep state were fully aware of what was coming. They allowed the Deep State to steal the election and run Operation Warp Speed—because they knew something worse was on the horizon.

It wasn’t about saving humanity.

It was about buying time.

You see, the real danger wasn’t just the political power play.

It was the alien parasite that was quietly, relentlessly, infiltrating humanity’s mind and body.

If they had done nothing, every human would have been infected.

And the planet would have been lost.

It wasn’t a matter of conspiracy theory.

It was a biological reality. A multi-pronged attack that had been centuries in the making.

People kept asking, “Why is this world changing so quickly? Why is everything turning upside down?”

The truth is—the outbreak was already happening.

And we weren’t talking about a virus anymore.

We were talking about infiltration on a biological, psychological, and spiritual level.

The strange changes you’ve seen in society, the rapid transformation in culture, the way some individuals seem almost like they’ve been reprogrammed—it wasn’t a social shift. It was an infection.

It wasn’t your imagination that certain behaviors and patterns have exploded in just a few decades.

It’s the spread of a silent, hidden invasion.

But not just any invasion.

It was a parasite—one from another planet.

And if left unchecked, it would have consumed the entire human race. No one would be immune.

The military and intelligence forces knew it.

They had to act.

And they acted fast.

They had to create a countermeasure—something to stop the spread of the parasite without losing control of the narrative.

Operation Warp Speed?

It wasn’t just about vaccines.

It was the last line of defense.

Agent Midnight Rider

The real war is invisible

And the stakes have never been higher.

What they didn’t tell you is PARASITES including ones that infect human brains can be transmitted by STD. All it takes is you getting drunk one night and kissing some TRANNY in a DARK CLUB and two weeks later you wake up like ….This. The directors of the Matrix. Two Brothers, Do you think they may have told us a LITTLE BIT TOO MUCH????

Look fucking Familiar???

Once you are infected you can be controlled by the ALIEN HIVE MIND just like the SPACE JEWS.

When you start to rise in the ranks you get invited to special PIZZA PARTIES you see, and guess what they put in your food.

Excuse me Sir would you like EXTRA CIA MK-ULTRA PARASITES with that CHEESE?

What if I told you that cancer isn't what they say it is?

It’s not some “random mutation,” some unchecked division of cells, some fluke in the body’s system.

No.

It’s far more insidious.

The truth is, cancer is a parasitic infection.

The cells themselves?

Not just dividing.

They’re being controlled, manipulated, by parasites that hide deep within the body.

That’s why they’ve kept it a secret for so long.

Because if you kill the cancer, you kill the parasite.

And if you kill the parasites?

You break the hold they have on you.

You shatter the mind control.

You sever the leash.

The elite know this.

The intelligence agencies know this.

They’ve always known.

They have to keep the truth hidden, because if the world found out the true cause of cancer, they’d realize that everything they’ve been taught about health and medicine is a lie.

And it’s not just cancer.

The parasites are everywhere—in the mind, in the body, in the very systems they’ve built to keep us in line.

They spread their influence through MK-Ultra mind control and mass manipulation, making sure the population never wakes up to the real war being waged.

These parasites don’t just invade the body—they invade the mind.

They control thoughts. They control decisions. They even control society by triggering specific responses in the collective psyche.

Are you connecting the dots yet?

The mind control isn’t just about drugs or hypnosis or social programming.

It’s about biological warfare—a war that has been waged silently for centuries.

And what’s their ultimate goal?

To turn humanity into a hive, to cull the population, to keep us docile, and to use us as nothing more than resources in their twisted game.

The only way to stop them?

Remove the parasites—from the body, from the mind, and from the systems they’ve put in place.

But that’s the hard part.

They’ve buried the truth so deep, most people can’t even imagine it.

Agent Midnight Rider

The real fight starts with the mind

And if you can’t see the parasites, you’re already under their control.

And here’s the real reason they made cannabis a felony, a crime that deserves the same punishment as a rapist or murderer.

It wasn’t because it makes you high.

It wasn’t because it’s some dangerous drug that’ll ruin society.

No.

It was because cannabis kills their mind control parasites.

Simple as that.

You see, cannabis has a unique property.

It disrupts the parasites that infest human brains.

It breaks their connection.

It rips the threads of control they’ve woven into our minds.

And within 20 hours, it starts killing the parasites that they’ve used to dominate humanity.

Why do you think they vilified it for so long?

Why do you think they made it illegal and equated it to something as destructive as murder?

Because it’s dangerous to their agenda.

Cannabis is a countermeasure, a natural defense that people can grow in their own homes, a weapon against the parasitic control that’s been quietly infecting our society.

It undermines their control, and they couldn’t afford that.

Because if people started waking up, if they started feeling free, if they started questioning the system, the whole operation would collapse.

It’s no accident that every major society with elite control structures has done everything in their power to keep cannabis out of the hands of the masses.

If the population wakes up—if they start using cannabis as a tool for clarity, for healing, for self-awareness—they break the control.

That’s why they keep pushing the lie.

That cannabis is dangerous, that it’s a gateway drug, that it’s a threat to society.

But the real threat?

It’s to their control.

And that’s why they’ve kept it criminalized for decades.

Agent Midnight Rider

They’re terrified of what happens when you break free

And cannabis is just one way to break the chains.

Is this the REAL REASON Trump Secretly Legalized Cannabis in the Farm Bill????

This is why you can’t smoke cannabis and get a government job.

Not because you’re some “dangerous criminal” or “unfit” for the job.

No.

It’s because they need you compliant, they need you under their control—they need you to be a puppet.

And even the ones who let you slide?

They make you quit for an entire year before they’ll even consider you.

Why?

They want to make sure you’re properly MK-ULTRA’d.

They want you to lose your sense of logic, your morality, your intelligence—because when you’re weak, when you’re numb, that’s when you’re most useful.

That’s when you can fuck over the rest of us.

Every cop, every enforcer of the system, will throw you into a cage with a rapist or murderer for any victimless crime.

They’re all part of it.

Just like they would’ve kicked down your doors and forced an alien bioweapon into your body, if a judge signed that piece of paper.

But here’s the catch: what if those judges are controlled?

What if they’re puppets of the CIA, or even worse, controlled by an alien command structure that’s making sure every human has their parasites inside their bodies?

It’s not just a conspiracy.

It’s by design.

This is why Space Lizard Nixon created the DEA.

It’s why prosecutors like the Real American Psycho brag about how they install judges—because they know who controls the judges, controls the system.

And the FBI?

They’re just there to act like they didn’t see it.

Like it’s all just business as usual.

Like nothing’s wrong.

But the truth is clear:

We’re in the midst of a massive manipulation, a silent war being waged against humanity by forces that have hidden in plain sight for centuries.

And the worst part?

Most people don’t even realize it.

They’re just going through the motions, thinking they’re free, when in reality they’re all cogs in the machine.

The question is—will you continue to live as a puppet, or will you wake up and fight back?

Agent Midnight Rider

The war has already begun

And it's not on the battlefield—it’s in your mind.

Just like it was a COINCIDNCE that a CROOKED PROSECUTOR would all of a sudden decide to give out FREE ALIEN BRAIN PARASITE EGGS I mean the PCR test to the good little boys and girls.

Along with his GOOD TIME BUDDY. Select [D] Governor BIG SMILE!!!! Inslee of Washington State? Once you learn how to spot the SPACE LIZARDS you will see them EVERYWHERE…..Q-

Testing! Testing!! Testing!!! Can you hear me now????….Q-

Why do you think the MSM is glamorizing a woman with Cancer Fucking 100 men before she dies??? They are getting you to SPREAD the TERMINAL CANCER Parasites that’s what the fuck they are doing.

If you haven’t seen my MISSON BRIEFING on Alien NANO BOT STD’s, you might want to take a GANDER….Q-

What happens to HUMANS who Threaten their PARASITE MK-ULTRA PARASIDE???

Well in my case being the legal owner of a medical marijuana dispensary they sent in their DEA to ROB my business and then file FAKE FELONY Charges on me. SOUND FAMILER????

You see, first you INFECT THEM, then YOU PROMOTE THEM.

You understand? My Magically delicious cannabis plus my research with Dr. Jane Smith was a THREAT to their PARASITE MK-ULTRA secret, so they sicked their MK-ULTRA AMERICAN PSYCHO controlled Police Force and Alien DEA Carpet Lickers after your boy.

Fast Forward 10 years later and they run the exact same PLAYBOOK on Agent Fly Me To The Moon, because he discovered the secret of BAKING SODA.

So, what did they do? first they used LAW FARE to ROB HIM of 105 million dollars.

Then they sicked their CORRUPT MK-ULTRA Judges and Prosecutors on him, JUST LIKE THEY DID ME!!!

Now he is sitting in jail awaiting sentencing and GUESS WHO THE JUDGE IS???? A LESBIAN appointed by WHO??? CIA CLOWN OBAMA that’s who…. You, see??? First you INFECT them then you PROMOTE THEM…………….COINCIDENCE?????

Another LESBIAN DA who Hates Marijuana and Baking Soda BOTH APPOINTED by a CIA SPACE LIZARD. ……Q-

To Be Continued…………»»»Agent Midnight Rider

Is RFK going to let his GOOD TIME BUDDY rot in Jail under an Obama Appointed CIA Space Lizard??? NEWS AT 11!!!!!

The SPACE LIZARDS are mad at Doctor Young because he told us about the PARASITES, they put in the COVID VACCINE you, see???

Here is the FUNNY PART. What happens to all the FRUITY PIES when they find out they have to either DEWORM their body or be eaten alive by FACE HUGGERS???? Got Popcorn????………………»»»» #CHECKMATE

What is the REAL VACCINE???

These people are SICK!!!!!

And HCQ/IVERMECTIN/CBD/BAKING SODA/THC/ETC is THE CURE………………..»»»Internet Assassins

Why do you think the NSA distributed HCQ to EVERY HOSPITAL IN THE COUNTRY? What happens to all the LGTBQ plus FREAKS when the deworm the mind????

Are you connecting the DOTS yet rookie??? Intel Courtesy of United States Navy Intelligence………..»»»Agent Midnight Rider

HIT MAN BLUES …. Agent Fly Me to the Moon …Q-

Murica!!!! Fuck Yeah!!!! Coming to Save the Motherfucking Day Yawll!!!………»»>Superspy