Emergency Flash Medical Traffic …..Q-

If the vaccinated are shedding onto the unvaccinated some mysterious alien bioweapon how much longer do you fucks think we got?? DO YOU GET IT???? Link can be found at the end of this HIGHLY CLASSIFED briefing……..»»>Agent Freak Nasty

#WWG1WGA

Warning: Agent Freak Nasty’s Magically Delicious Spook Porn is not for those with a weak mind. It is up to you the reader to decide. Is it Spook Porn? or is it [HISTORY]?…..Q-

Situational Awareness: 2/17/2025

The war isn’t fought with bullets and bombs—it’s waged in the mind. A relentless Psychological War. An Information War. And now, the final strike: an Alien Bio-Warfare assault.

Five billion souls have unknowingly injected themselves with a bioweapon of unknown origin—an insidious creation with a purpose shrouded in darkness. The world’s doctors and scientists, the very ones entrusted with humanity’s survival, are either blind to the truth or ensnared in the grip of advanced MK-ULTRA mind control. Fear, ignorance, or something far more sinister has rendered them useless.

The clock is ticking. Experts—those few who dare to speak in hushed tones—whisper that the vaccinated have no more than 10 years left to live. Worse still, they are unwitting carriers, spreading the bioweapon like a plague to the unvaccinated. Earth now teeters on the brink of an extinction-level event.

But when all hope seems lost, a shadow emerges from the chaos. A man trained in secrecy, forged by war, and driven by a mission no one else dares to take.

Super Spy. Navy Intelligence Officer. Codename: Agent Freak Nasty.

And he’s just getting started.

In the 1970s cult classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers, an alien force descends upon Earth, slowly replacing human minds with something... inhuman. One by one, they are injected with a vaccine, the people change—emotionless, controlled, no longer themselves. The method of infection? A seemingly harmless medical procedure.

Does that sound familiar?

Coincidence? Or was it always a warning?

Q-

We mean you no harm…Trust Us. It’s SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

The Quest for the COVID Vaccine Antidote

A Spy Story by Navy Intelligence Officer Agent Midnight Rider

In the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, a handful of individuals uncovered something... unusual. A cryptic entity known only as Q emerged, speaking in a language only those fluent in military intelligence could decipher. The message was clear, yet dangerous—so dangerous that the mainstream media launched a full-scale smear campaign, branding those who followed the breadcrumbs as conspiracy theorists, basement-dwelling lunatics wrapped in tin foil.

But that was the plan all along. They needed you to look away. Because if you had read the messages, you would have seen everything—the entire COVID attack blueprint laid out long before the so-called “pandemic” even began. And worse, you would have known the unthinkable truth:

The airborne virus was never the real weapon. It was the psy-op—a calculated fear campaign designed to drive the world straight into the arms of the true bioweapon: the vaccine.

The first undeniable clue surfaced on July 31, 2020—a chilling post from Q outlining every stage of the operation. The blueprint was detailed, methodical, precise:

Stage 3: Activate select Democratic governors to inflate the death toll.

Stage 4: Flood the system with relentless messaging: Testing, testing, testing.

It was all there, hidden in plain sight. But by the time the world caught on, the trap had already been sprung.

The second clue came in Q post 4802 on October 1, 2020—a cryptic drop that, like everything before it, carried a double meaning.

On the surface, it seemed to suggest that the virus had been perfectly timed to disrupt the upcoming election, a weapon of chaos unleashed at the precise moment when control mattered most. But dig deeper, and another, far more unsettling truth began to emerge.

What if there was never an airborne virus at all?

What if the true deception wasn’t in the release of a pathogen, but in the illusion itself?

That answer is coming. And once you see it, there’s no going back.

My instincts—honed from years of survival in the shadows—kicked into high gear when I read Q post 4620. Something about it felt... off. A gut feeling, a whisper from the depths of my subconscious warning me to pay attention.

And then I saw the name.

Mark Lindquist.

Pierce County’s prosecutor. My arch-enemy. The same man who, in 2014, fabricated felony charges against me, attempted to frame me for murder, and—when all else failed—tried to have me killed. Not once. Three times.

Now, this man—the one who had spent years trying to erase me—had suddenly found it in the blackened remains of his soul to offer free COVID PCR tests to the public?

No. Something was wrong.

And I was about to find out exactly what.

And wouldn’t you know it? Mark Lindquist just happened to be best friends with none other than Washington State’s "SELECT" [D] Governor, Jay Inslee.

Coincidence?

Ask yourself this—when was the last time you saw a crooked prosecutor do anything for free?

I’ll tell you when. Never.

Something far bigger was in motion. And I was about to rip the cover off it.

Do you notice that big ass silly grin on Governor Inslee’ Face???

One of the first Q Post told us to Follow HUMA. Little did we know what that would LEAD TO in the end.

Agent Freak Nasty had been tracking this war for years—dissecting the lies, uncovering the psy-ops—but until October 2020, I had no idea there was an alien element at play.

That changed the moment Dr. Franc Zalewski stepped forward with his bombshell presentation. Using top-tier scientific equipment, he analyzed the contents of the vaccine. What he found wasn’t just disturbing—it was something out of a nightmare.

Aluminum-based life forms.

Not inert particles, not some harmless trace elements, but biological entities—hatching from eggs, developing inside the human body. Growing. Changing. Waiting.

The implications were beyond anything I had imagined. And suddenly, the war I thought I was fighting wasn’t just against corrupt governments and secret cabals

I HIGHLY suggest you watch the full 15-minute presentation here.

Something Like That is Going to Develop Inside your Body… Observe

Agent Freak Nasty Test Subject: Numb Nuts 0018

Stage 1

The Eggs are injected into the human in liquid form and begins to self-assemble into eggs of unknown origin. After the eggs hatch, they form some type of new life form made out of aluminum never before seen to mankind.

Stage 2

The Anomaly begins to emit magnetic or Scalar Waves to pull heavy metals from the red blood cells to construct itself into the final product.

Stage 3

The Creature Becomes Self Aware and begins to Move Inside the body.

Stage 4

The creature becomes comfortable and decides to set up camp inside the human face shitting pissing and laying eggs everywhere.

Stage 5.

BIRTH …………»»»>Superspy

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zm52yXuhrGkA

Imagine knowing the truth.

Imagine watching—helpless—as your family, friends, children, grandchildren, and business partners were psy-oped in real time. Not with a gun to their heads, but with something far more insidious.

They were led, step by step, into pulling the trigger on themselves.

And as you screamed out the warning, as you tried to shake them awake, they turned on you. Your own blood. Your closest allies. Every single person you knew.

They laughed. Mocked. Branded you a crazed anti-vaxxer. A lunatic. A conspiracy theorist.

This isn’t just manipulation. This is the perfect psy-op—a war fought not with bullets, but with perception.

Welcome to the MATRIX of Agent Freak Nasty….Q-

Finding the COVID Kill Switch

Since 2021, my mission has been singular: Find the antidote. Locate the cure to the COVID vaccine before it’s too late.

I wasn’t just fighting for my children……..I was fighting for all of humanity.

Despite my warnings, my two oldest kids took the shot. I begged. I pleaded. But I was thousands of miles away—deep in an overseas assignment—while they were left under the influence of their MK-Ultraed mothers, trapped inside a system of deception.

It wasn’t just them. My sister. My mother. My friends. All of them fell, ensnared in a mass MK-ULTRA mind control operation. A psychological war so advanced that even the strongest minds succumbed.

Then, I caught my first break.

An article surfaced from the University of Oregon—a buried piece of research that most would have overlooked. It revealed something shocking: CBDA and CBDG—compounds found in cannabis—had the power to halt viral replication.

That hit me like a bullet.

For 20 years, I had worked in the cannabis and CBD industry—not just as a business, but as cover for deeper operations. I knew the plant’s healing properties. I had seen it fight disease. I even knew it could cure cancer.

But what I didn’t know was why.

At first, it seemed simple enough. The government’s relentless persecution of its own citizens over a plant—it had to be about money. They knew cannabis could cure cancer, and it was a threat to cash cow scheme.

But as I dug deeper, the rabbit hole opened up—and it went much deeper than I ever imagined.

When I first entered the cannabis industry, a nagging question had always bothered me: Why—in the early 20th century—did every country on earth, simultaneously, decide to make a plant that had been used for medical purposes for millennia, suddenly illegal?

If the world were truly divided by nations with their own laws, why did they all agree on this at the same time?

That’s when the truth began to unfold. Countries weren’t individual entities with separate interests. They were nothing more than divide and conquer psy-ops—designed to keep us fractured and distracted.

Patriotism itself is nothing but a MK-ULTRA mind control weapon—a tool used by the true rulers of this planet to make us murder and depopulate each other whenever the elites need it.

The reality of the situation would put most people in a mental hospital.

World Wars 1 and 2 weren’t just wars—they were psy-ops to get us to kill our own cousins overseas.

9/11 wasn’t an attack—it was a psy-op designed to get God-fearing Christians to murder millions of Muslims—and feel good about it.

And, of course, COVID—that was the ultimate psy-op. A calculated move to get 5 billion people to depopulate themselves.

Why do you think they get us to pledge allegiance to a flag at the age of five—when we still believe in Santa Claus?

It’s not about patriotism. It’s about control.

This isn’t some innocent tradition. This is part of the game—a game designed to plant the seed in your mind, to program you from the moment you’re old enough to understand. They condition you to align yourself with something bigger, something blind, something that will get you to follow orders without question.

Why?

Because once they’ve got your mind, they can trigger it. Anytime.

All they need is to blow the right dog whistle, and you’re on autopilot. A perfectly programmed soldier in their endless war for control.

The reason the CIA orchestrated the 9/11 attacks—framing Osama bin Laden and creating a terrifying boogeyman—was because they knew it would trigger Christians.

I was one of them.

After 9/11, I was ready to join the military, to hunt down every Muslim I could find and avenge the lives lost. The anger, the rage—it consumed me.

Then, I learned the sick, twisted truth.

It wasn’t radical Muslims who executed this plan.

It was our own government—in cooperation with Mossad—who ran the entire operation from start to finish. They used our rage, our patriotism, to manipulate us into fighting their war—to murder for them, to depopulate for them, all while they sat safely in the shadows, pulling the strings

Excerpt from Dr. Piecznicks new book about how the CIA infiltrated the Pentagon to coordinate the 911 attacks with the Mossad

Did you notice one of Trumps supposedly biggest allies Rudy Guiliana is nowhere to be seen? The creator of THE VIEW Barbar Walters was also involved with the coverup.

If you had known the truth like I did—and like so many others—you might not have been so trusting when the government came to you with their vaccines.

Look closely.

Observe how three Presidents stood before you, American flags waving in the background, staring directly into your eyes, telling you to inject yourself and your loved ones with what was nothing less than an alien bioweapon.

Spoiler alert: None of them were human.

And did you notice? Trump wasn’t there.

Your own government just tried to murder you and your children, that includes military, police, teachers, businessmen construction workers, etc. You better figure out WHO the fuck is WHO really quick ..before you get SMOKED…………..»» Did you notice Trump getting rid of all the TRANSformers in the chain of command???? COINCIDENCE????…………»»»Internet Assassin

Hint!, Hint!, Hint!

All it takes is a KISS, and that’s your ass son.

Next thing you know you wake up with an urge to suck dicks and wear high heels. And if you don’t believe me, ask the brothers who directed THE MATRIX.

Especially that cock sucker Obama. He had been working on the COVID vaccine since 2005, alongside Fauci, the CIA, and their USAID partners who financed it all.

It wasn’t until later—when I stumbled upon Dr. Deagle’s infamous 2006 Intel Drop—that I learned the full scope of the operation. All the world’s intelligence agencies were under one command—Project Omega—set up by George Papi Bush. And at the top of the food chain? Non-humans.

Think about it. How else could they have gotten every country in the world to execute their own citizens? The only possible answer: Countries are a psy-op.

You think Israel and Iran are enemies?

Wrong.

They’re best friends, playing their part in a grand psy-op. They use the enemy narrative to manipulate the masses—so when they need to depopulate even further, they can pull the trigger without anyone questioning it.

They’ve been dropping alien life forms, known as Morgellons, as part of MK-ULTRA mind control operations through chemtrails since the 90s.

And the horrifying truth? 99 percent of humanity is already infected.

If you want to truly understand the nightmare we’re living in, I highly suggest you watch Dr. Deagle’s full presentation from 2006. Trust me, you’ll never look at the world the same way again.

Watch it here

As we say in the Q community, FUTURE PROVES PAST.

Around 2002, I sprang into action, gathering intelligence from every alternate media source that reported on the vaccine and potential remedies for those who had taken it.

My daughter had already reached out to me—she was hospitalized, riddled with mysterious diseases. Time was running out. I had zero fucks to give for anyone who stood in my way.

I knew from my research that whatever was happening to the vaccinated, it was occurring deep within their blood, at a microscopic level.

Who better to turn to than the world’s leading expert in microscopy, Dr. Robert O. Young, author of the PH Miracle Diet?

Code Name: Agent Fly Me to The Moon……»»>Superspy

Agent Freak Nasty, Agent Fly Me to the Moon and Agent Night Nurse conducting classified testing on vaccine injured patients.

The first time we met, we decided to test the blood of a triple-vaccinated woman, my own blood, and Agent Covid Cat Lady’s blood. Both of us were unvaccinated, or so she claimed. She warned that the test results would tell a story none of us expected.

What we found was chilling.

Inside the vaccinated woman’s blood, we uncovered nano-technology and parasites—a nightmarish glimpse into the future of human biology.

In my own blood, we found no parasites, but to my great surprise, I discovered something even more sinister—nano-technology.

The game had just changed. What had they done to us?

Remember those alien life forms described by Dr. Deagle—the ones with the intelligence of ants or bees? Well, we found them.

But here’s the twist: they were inside Agent Night Nurse’s blood, and she was unvaccinated—no PCR test, nothing. Just pure, untainted blood.

And yet, what we uncovered was nothing short of terrifying. Along with these alien life forms, we found nano-sensors—tiny, sophisticated pieces of technology that shouldn’t have been there.

The implications were undeniable. This wasn’t just about the vaccinated anymore.

Agent Night Nurse—a registered California nurse—was someone I’d befriended during an overseas assignment. She knew the stakes better than most. Instead of succumbing to the pressure and taking the vaccine, she retired. Why? Because in her field, she already knew what time it was.

Her decision wasn’t just a matter of personal choice—it was a statement of survival. And when we tested her blood, the truth became even more chilling.

One of the more interesting videos was from a triple vaccinated woman. It appears to be some type of insect leg. Later you will find out that they used co-opted insect DNA in the vaccine.

Out of all the photos we took, this one is by far the most disturbing—and likely the first public photo in history to capture an alien life form inside a human body. This image was taken from my triple-vaccinated friend who came to see Doctor Young.

So, how do we know it's alien?

Take a close look at the black substance surrounding it. That’s graphene oxide—a metallic compound. Now, I’m not claiming to be an expert, but I don’t believe anything organic could form a cluster like that. But something alien could...

And that’s when it hit me. What if this wasn’t just any foreign object? What if it was an aluminum-based life form?

Later, I learned that the substance is also referred to as “black goo”, a sentient alien life form of one type, and a terrestrial life form native to Earth

How Bizarre is this substance??? Hold My beer………»»»>

I hope you enjoy my SPOOK PORN stories; this will be continued in a few days.

Take Note. Dr. Robert O Young has been convicted on a witch hunt and is currently sitting in San Diego County Jail awaiting sentencing and is expected to get 16 years on TRUMPED up charges. He is one of the FEW HUMANS on this planet who had the balls to tell us what was in the vaccine. WHITE HATS??? …….»»> Agent Freak Nasty

Robert Young stands trial again for unlicensed medical treatments | cbs8.com

What if Trump Secretly Legalized Cannabis 6 Years ago because he knew it was one of the best weapons against BRAIN PARASITES???? The More You know…….»»»>Agent Freak Nasty

#TimeStamp 2/17/2025

https://rumble.com/v64yfdy-100-of-vaxxed-hearts-extremely-damaged-as-per-petct-scans.-interview-with-d.html