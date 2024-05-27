Flash Traffic Alert 5-26-2024.

More information to come.

I know more than they do about ALIEN DISCLOSURE, and this will come out soon so CHECK BACK.

https://rumble.com/v4wyojl-la-quinta-columna-red-pills-the-world-that-they-were-injected-by-an-alien-s.html

I have more data on ALIEN DISCLOSURE than they do. It is NOT for the faint of heart. If you wish to carry on this JOURNEY of ENLIGHTMENT to the FORBIDDEN SHORES of KNOWLEDGE I suggest you tune your little antennas to Radio Station #QWBALLZ. We have tons of searchable keywords on the ALIEN SITUTION over the last 3 years. But HAVE NO FEAR!!! While 99 percent of you motherfuckers have been laughing at us, #Agentfreaknasty and his PARTNERS has ALREADY taken care of BUISNESSS……#Internetassassin

Yes, COVID was allowed to happen by Military Intelligence it is part of CATASTROPHIC ALIEN DISCLOSURE.... They have been here the entire time. LIVING not among us but INSIDE are bodies. THEY ARE THE CAUSE of all EVILS on the planet not humans.... There are currently 4 different ALIEN DISCLOSURE projects going on now.

Level A is going on by the US GOVERMENT with UAP disclosures of alien's crafts and alien bodies.

Level B .... The Mexican Cake Mummies or Nazca Mummies.

Level C The Fall of the Gods by Laquinta Columna which go es over the origins of ALIEN Human control back to Egypt and beyond,

Level D and then there is the GRANDADDY.... The Parasite Pill, which goes over HOW THE ALIENS control humans via PARASITES in the body....

Level 1 ...

Level 2 ... https://www.the-alien-project.com/en/

Level 3 .... https://rumble.com/v4wyojl-la-quinta-columna-red-pills...

Leve 3 a. https://rumble.com/v3r713s-the-fall-of-the-gods-part-1.html

Level 3 b https://rumble.com/v3r71em-the-fall-of-the-gods-part-2.html

Level 4... The Parasite Pill ... Request ACCESS HERE..... >>> We HIGHLY recommend you do a PARASITE DETOX before reading....... Most of you won't be able to handle the information.... https://t.me/DrrpbertYoungchat

They Injected the HUMANS with ALIEN PARAISTE EGGS. But very few doctors and scientist will admit it. But here are a few.

Those are NOT CLOTS, they ware LIFE FORMS.

Dr. Franc Zalewski – Finds another “Life Form” in the Death Jabs (rumble.com)

https://t.me/DrrpbertYoungchat

https://birthofanewearthblog.com/rabbi-teaches-that-jews-are-aliens-from-another-planet-here-to-conquer-the-earth-video/

If you think your mind is READY and you want to skip to the HARD-CORE Alien Disclosure, click on the MORPHEUS MEME and find out the REAL REASON dicks are ALWAYS on the MIND of the #SPACEJEWS……..#AgentMidnightrider

BIG SURPRISE FOR THE HUMANS »»» https://x.com/laconic93/status/1795035424785567971

EMERGENCY INTELLICENCE FOR UNVACCINTED ……….»»» This is how the UNVACCINATED are catching TURBO CANCER.