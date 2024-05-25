Most of us have grown up in a world where we never questioned why the government would go through so lengths to throw its citizens in cages for ingesting a plant that grows naturally in the wild. Magic Mushrooms and THCA Flower have a long history of being used by mankind for many different ailments in all parts of the world for thousands of years. Why did cannabis become legal in the early part of the century? and why did the drug war go into overdrive in the early 70’s If ever country is truly sovereign why would ALL of them agree at the SAME time to make these plants illegal and punishable by imprisonment?

I knew the answers to most of these questions before COVID. I knew it had to do with the pharma industry not wanting people to have a cheap alternative to cure most of the ailments that they sale in their hospitals and pharmacies. Being the former owner of medical marijuana dispensary, I researched the history of cannabis and magic mushrooms and made some curious discoveries that led me to write this paper.

Before beginning you need to be made aware of two things. Cancer is really caused by parasites. The Second thing you need to know is that the CIA uses parasites as their top-secret MK-ULTRA mind control program. Do you see the connection? Before continuing take 5 minutes to watch this video on how Toxoplasmosis a parasite that comes from cat feces gets into the minds of a human.

When I owned my medical cannabis dispensary, I hired a plant biologist named Dr. Jane Smith to do research on the healing properties of the cannabis plant. As it turns out she was the first scientist to prove that humans and plants have a common ancestor. It should be as no surprise to you that most of the detox of the Covid bioweapon are plant-based medicines. One being HCQ a medicine used to safely treat a PARASITE disease for 40 years and CBD a compound from the Hemp Plant that goes back 3000 years in recorded history used by the Chinese to treat PARASITES.

The History of THCA Flower Used for Parasites

400 members of adult Aka participated in the study; this group in particular have a high prevalence of intestinal worms. The results showed that 70% of males while 6% of females regularly consumed cannabis. There is a large difference among female users because they have a belief that it would cause danger to the fetuses if cannabis were used while pregnant. It was also found that 95% of the tribe were infected with intestinal worms such as roundworms and hookworms although those that used cannabis regularly had significantly less parasites than those who didn’t use. The researchers stated, “Worm burden was significantly negatively correlated with THCA, which is consistent with the chemotherapeutic hypothesis of drug use.” Cannabis for Parasites and Intestinal Worms In 1995, a study was published in the Indian Journal of Experimental Biology. The researchers were the first to use scanning electron microscopy (SEM) technology to determine the impact of cannabis on worms. The results revealed that cannabis extracts in varying dosages were effective in causing degenerative, destructive, and even necrotic alterations to parasites. The extract was even found to be more powerful than medicinal versions.

One of the earliest written accounts of cannabis used as medicine can be traced back to ancient China, where it was part of an oral tradition passed down through generations.

Emperor Shen-Nung

This tradition extends back to the legendary Emperor Shen-Nung also known as the Red Emperor, who reigned 4,700 years ago and cited cannabis as an important herbal remedy, along with ginseng and ephedra (Sydney University). By the first century CE, Chinese oral traditions concerning medicinal cannabis had expanded to cover over 100 medical conditions, and this knowledge was later incorporated into the first Chinese pharmacopeia, Pen-ts’ao Ching.

The History of Magic Mushrooms Parasites and Medicinal Healing

Magic mushrooms, also known as psilocybin mushrooms, are a type of fungi that contain psychoactive compounds. These compounds, including psilocybin and psilocin, can induce altered states of consciousness, mystical experiences, and profound insights into the nature of reality. For thousands of years, humans have used magic mushrooms for spiritual, medicinal, and recreational purposes. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in Amanita Muscaria and other types of magic mushrooms for the therapeutic potential of psilocybin for treating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and addiction.

How are Magic Mushrooms used Against Parasites, Virus and Cancer

The wall of parasite cysts and fungi is partly made up of glucan. So this substance inhibits the adhesion of intestinal parasites, bacteria, viruses and cancer cells.

In Sao Paulo (Brazil), It was researched in people who regularly ate local mushrooms chocolate shrooms a low occurrence of cancer cases which lead the researcher to go deep and study the substances in mushroom. Experiments showed that the mushroom contains highly active anti-cancer substances. Since that time, worldwide research has been done on medicinal mushrooms and a number of extracts have been marketed as medicine.

The mushroom extract that was prepared under the name Krestin (PSK = Polysaccharide Krestin) in 1965 included 30% of the market in tumor-inhibiting products in Japan thirty years later.

Although I am not able to drill into the more articles on mushrooms being connected to MK-ULRA mind control we can assume they made it felony for the same reason they made cannabis a felony in the early 70’s

Journeying through the World of Magic Mushrooms | by Andrewsmith | Medium

Did he just say Laughing Water?? That reminds me check out some the world’s first legal non-detect magic mushroom water from Psiolomart.com It hasn’t been tested for Parasite Detox, but I promise you that you will laugh your ass off….#AgentdoctorFeelGood.

Cancer is Caused by Parasites Dr. Lee Meritt

Cancer is supposed to be the uncontrolled growth of certain cells in the body, producing masses or tumors that kill us. But what if that’s all BS?

Dr. Alfons Weber theorized (ER: back in 1962, check this link ) that cancer is due to infection by micro-parasites and their eggs. Which explains, says Peters, why our cancer treatments are totally ineffective.

Merritt notes that the ‘cancer’ cells have parasites inside them, which break out. Her own biopsies of cancer cells in spinal tissue over the years would show ‘motion’ in the cells. They believed it was part of the accepted paradigm of cancer without asking what was really going on.

Cancer, acne rosacea, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis – what if these four different diseases in four different areas of medicine could be treated with anti-parasite medication? For these diseases it turns out to be true. (see her explanation) We never bothered to ask what those ‘plaques’ are for MS, for example. We have 70,000 disease diagnoses listed, but what if these are really 70,000 DISEASE PRESENTATIONS of a few ROOT causes?

Cancer is caused by Parasites - Dr. Lee Merritt - Europe Reloaded

Why would the government hide the fact that cancer is really caused by parasites? The answer is because parasites are part of their worldwide MK-ULTRA mind control system. You will soon later learn that 99 percent of humans are infected. More evidence. Why would the CIA tell its mind control victims the ONLY drug they couldn’t use was cannabis?

See:

Even more damming evidence is the government has known for a long time that CBD and other compounds from the cannabis plant kills cancer. Now that you know that cancer is caused by parasites watch what happens to the parasites inside the head of a little baby after giving him CBD over several months.

The government has always known the cure for cancer, why? because they are the ones who have given to us from day one via vaccines laced with parasite eggs. It is beyond the scope of this blog, but air born viruses have never existed. It has been a generational PSY-OP to get humans to inject themselves with mind control and depopulation BIO-WEAPONS and if you don’t believe me ask the AMISH.

All Cancers have been injected from vaccines from DAY 1, airborne viruses have NEVER EXISTED, is it a little CLEARER to you why TRUMP had to SET UP all the DOCTORS and Big Pharma with Operation Warp Speed?

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-07-07-zero-amish-kids-suffering-cancer-diabetes-autism.html

Agent Midnight Rider Weekly Intelligence Report. There is NO SPOON (isenselogic.com)

Richard Nixon and The War on THCA Magic Mushrooms and LSD

National Cancer Act of 1971

President Richard Nixon signing the National Cancer Act of 1971.

Credit: National Cancer Institute

The National Cancer Institute was established in its current form by the National Cancer Act of 1971, signed into law by President Richard Nixon. This legislation was an amendment to the Public Health Service Act of 1944 and represented the US commitment to what President Nixon described as the “war on cancer,” which had become the nation’s second leading cause of death by 1970.

Just assume that when Richard Nixon started his so-called Cancer Research at the US Army’s biological warfare facility at Ft. Detrick was a cover story to start their MK-ULTRA Parasite mind control program. How do we know? That same year Richard Nixon formed the war on drugs and scheduled 1 cannabis, magic mushrooms and LSD claiming they had no medical benefits were highly addictive. Everyone knows this is an outright lie especially today with half the country legalizing cannabis with no signs of REFER MADNESS anywhere. And this is another major clue, why would the government go to such extreme lengths to demonize a plant used for centuries for medical cures. At first, we thought well they just wanted to depopulate us with cancer but what if it was SOMTHING ELSE?

Parasites used for MK - Ultra Mind Control

You are about ready to learn some of the biggest secrets in human history and it all has to do with controlling your mind. What you don’t know is that the ENTITIES that control this planet have used parasites on humans for over a Millinia Yes, I am aware of how crazy it sounds that is the precise reason I started off this blog with the parasite lessons.

The information regarding this new revelation is volumes and would take too long to explain in this blog. To drill down further into this rabbit hole, visit my blog.

The Covid KILL SWITCH By Agent Freak Nasty (redemperorcbd.com)

So let us recap. The governments and their entities have used Mind Control weapons on humans using parasites for a long time. That system went into overdrive in the 1970’s with Richard Nixons fake war on drugs. The Drugs Cannabis, Magic Mushrooms and LSD were scheduled 1 and made illegal because they kill these mind control parasites which are the primary cause of cancer and over 70,000 other diseases. Now, let’s talk about the ALIENS……Q-

https://x.com/foundring1/status/1791579986765500523

https://rumble.com/v4wyojl-la-quinta-columna-red-pills-the-world-that-they-were-injected-by-an-alien-s.html

Comming Soon . The Curious Case of Space Jews the American Pyscho and the PCR Test…