Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Covid Antidote a Spy Story By Agent Freak Nasty

Agent Midnight Rider
Nov 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

For every Bioweapon an Antidote has to be developed in tandem in case of BOOMERANG. Don't Jew Wish you had your own personal NSA Agent? Well today is your LUCKY DAY...........>>> Agent Freak Nasty

I see you…..»»>

Agent Un Jane aka FAKE Doctor Jane Ruby

Agent Covid Cat Lady FAKE Doctor Ariyana Love

Agent Big Bloomers Loomer Fake Women and Mossad Flunky

Welcome Children’s to Agent Freak Nasty’s Advance Alien Bio Warfare Division. SQUAWKING on radio station QWBALLZ …….Q-

Intel from Agent Brown Sugar

It is NO COINCIDENCE they are ALL GAY Lesbians or TRANSformers…………»»»»»

I bet you never IMAGINED earth could be invaded by a Alien TRANSEXUAL Booty Hole Parasite now DID YOU???

Observe Watson!!!! As the Alien Booty Hole Worm Makes its HUMAN sing………»»»Superspy **Volume Up**

Image

Discussion about this podcast

Agent’s Substack
Agent’s Substack
Authors
Agent Midnight Rider
Recent Posts
Alien Nano Bot Cooties Courtesy of Pfizer
  Agent Midnight Rider
Special 911 Intelligence Briefing by Agent Freak Nasty
  Agent Midnight Rider