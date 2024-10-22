In the shadowy world of intelligence, there are things known only to a select few—truths so dark they would shake the very foundations of society if revealed. Many of us in the community had knowledge of the planned pandemic long before it even surfaced in public consciousness. We had seen it before—during the covert operation that masked a bioweapon as a smallpox vaccine, infecting over 75 million Africans with AIDS. The whispers stretched even further back, to the manipulation behind the Spanish Flu and the Polio Vaccine. These weren’t mere medical mishaps—they were deliberate, orchestrated depopulation efforts.

But the most shocking revelation? Airborne viruses, the invisible enemies we’ve been conditioned to fear, never existed. It was all a multigenerational PSY-OP, passed down from parents to children, designed to make humanity believe in a phantom threat—one they must constantly save themselves from. A masterstroke in manipulation, one that still grips the world.

Whether you believe it or not is beside the point. But ask yourself—where are all the sick and dying unvaccinated people? Shouldn’t they be everywhere if the narrative holds? If you’re still questioning, do a little research of your own. Look to the Amish, a community that lives free from the modern medical system. What do their experiences tell you? The answers might just challenge everything you thought you knew.

Agent Midnight Rider Weekly Intelligence Report. There is NO SPOON (isenselogic.com)

Click on the link above to take a deeper dive into the Virus Deception. Navy Intelligence Office William Cooper gave us the first warning of the inevitable bio-warfare attack in the 90s in his book Behold a Pale Horse. Take note, if no virus ever existed that means EVERY hospital death listed as COVID was a murder. There have been multiple reports of hospitals hiring fake nurses and doctors to carry out these executions of your family members. These were all done to boost the COVID death count to scare the rest of the populations to get injected with a bioweapon.

The COVID Attack Blueprint Unfolding in Real Time

In October of 2017, a shadowy group began posting what could only be described as military-grade intelligence on obscure internet channels. Those of us with the right skills quickly recognized the legitimacy of these posts and followed them with keen interest. I was one of them.

From the start, the media and intelligence community bent over backward to discredit us, branding anyone who followed QAnon as a delusional, tin foil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist holed up in their parents’ basement, living off hot pockets. Why? Because they feared the truth would reach you—that you would learn not only the reality behind their machinations but also how to free yourself and your family from the Matrix.

When COVID-19 hit in 2019, the Q team began revealing the entire blueprint of the planned, fake pandemic. It was all laid out for those willing to see. Here's just one example.

In Q post 4820 from October 1, 2020, those of us in the intelligence game already knew that the airborne virus narrative was a hoax. I had figured it out even earlier, right when they began the mask PSY-OP. It was obvious if you applied basic logic. A quick search would reveal that a mask is useless against a pathogen of that size. It's like trying to stop mosquitoes with a chain-link fence—absurd.

Then came the inconsistencies. You could visit a pot shop, but not a barber or a church? If you sat down to eat, you were magically safe from the virus, but as soon as you stood up to walk to the bathroom, you were suddenly in danger? And don’t forget the ridiculous six-foot rule: apparently, you're perfectly safe at six feet, but at five feet ten inches, the virus is out to get you—never mind factors like wind or air currents.

Fear killed logic for most people, and we watched it happen with a strange sense of amusement over the past five years. Fear made them blind to the cracks in the story.

In July, a post surfaced predicting that Democratic-controlled states would use their governors to inflate death counts and push relentless testing—“Testing! Testing! Testing!”—to artificially spike the numbers. And what do you know? Who do I see on Twitter, eagerly offering free PCR tests? None other than my old pal, prosecutor Mark Lindquist, one of the grand orchestrators behind the scenes. Coincidentally—or maybe not—he just happens to be the best buddy of Washington State’s Democratic Governor, Jay Inslee.

Coincidence? I think not. The connections were right there for anyone paying attention. The machinery was already in motion, and these key players were ready to keep the narrative going.

When is the last time you saw a CROOKED LAWYER offer anything for free???? Exactly You can dig deeper into that SPY STORY here …..»» The PCR Test and The REAL American Psycho by Agent Midnight Rider (substack.com)

It Gets Worse.

Military Intelligence allows our Grand Parents to Be Executed.

In June 2020, Q began dropping intel about elderly patients being moved into nursing homes situated near hot zones. At the time, it didn't make much sense, and most of us in the Q community were still in the dark about what these "hot zones" really were. It wasn’t until the Spanish research group, La Quinta Columna, connected the dots that we understood the full picture.

Why were only Democratic-controlled states pushing elderly citizens into these homes? And how could it be possible for 10, 20, sometimes even 30 people to suddenly die on the same night? Has that ever happened before in any nursing home, COVID or not?

No, it hasn’t. The sheer number of deaths in such a short span raises chilling questions. What could cause so many to perish at once? The answer is far more disturbing than we could have ever imagined—and once you know, it will both terrify you and ignite your anger. What happened in those nursing homes wasn’t just a tragedy; it was something far darker.

Brace yourself for the truth. Our elderly, with flu vaccination rates nearing 99%, were injected with high doses of magnetic graphene during the 2019 flu season. This wasn’t just a regular vaccination—something far more sinister was in play. These individuals were then moved into nursing homes, carefully chosen for one key reason: they were near newly installed 5G antennas.

These antennas were the hot zones. All it took was a flick of the switch—turning up the wattage—and our elderly were essentially microwaved to death. The deaths weren’t the result of a virus, but of the intense electromagnetic fields generated by these antennas.

It’s a terrifying thought, and Spanish research group La Quinta Columna explains the science behind it far better than anyone else. The very technology meant to connect the world was weaponized, and the results were tragic, as they intended.

Agent UN Jane Does have a few TRUTHS mixed in with her LIES…..Q-

Keyword ALIEN..

That is the BIG SECRET, the BIG KAHUNA, they have been injecting ALIEN Parasite Eggs into us from DAY 1, and it most likely goes all the way back to Egypt.

This is PRECISLEY why they went APE SHIT on Ivermectin and HCQ ANTI PARAISTE DRUGES which we now know is the most probably ANTIDOTE.

Fauci Knew in 2005

And Trump Tried to Tell Us in 2020, but we all missed it. You see it is not only the ANTIDOTE for the Vaccine but the PERMANENT CURE for cancer and most other diseases. THIS IS WHY they do not want you to read Q DROPS. They hope you never find out.

Anyone who took that vaccine can now be remotely executed by AI and 5 G signals. We have reason to believe that AI is using 5 G iPhone, etc. to systematically execute our vaccinated population causing SUDDEN DEATHS. These executions are done by an AI program to LOOK RANDOM as to not raise a panic. I believe this is the exact same way they murdered Nana in the nursing homes …………………..Observe ……»»>

If you haven’t realized it yet, all vaccines are part of a larger agenda—bioweapons designed to poison us from birth. Our families, our children, we’ve all been subjected to this, generation after generation. Whether you believe it or not, the evidence is there if you dare to look. Have you ever put metal in a microwave??

And just to be clear, La Quinta Columna is in no way connected to the Q drops. There’s no collaboration between them, at least as far as I know. This makes the alignment in their discoveries all the more compelling. Separate sources, yet they’ve reached similar conclusions. The dots are there, waiting for anyone brave enough to connect them.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea has examined vaccines ranging from flu shots to the routine vaccinations given to newborns, and her findings are alarming. According to her research, every single one contains graphene oxide and self-replicating nanotechnology. This discovery spans across all ages, from infants to adults—and even extends to your pets. Yes, even your dog isn’t safe from this technology, embedded under the guise of protection.

The implications are massive. What we thought were harmless medical practices have hidden far more dangerous technologies inside them, altering our bodies in ways we’re only beginning to understand.

Look who moved ITS mother out of a Nursing Home while at the same time moving your NANA into one… Coincidence?????

The hardest pill to swallow with the Q drops, for me, was the promise that our families would be safe. But look around—are our families really safe? How many of them willingly injected themselves with what I believe to be an alien bioweapon? How many of them were murdered in hospitals and nursing homes under the guise of COVID treatment? My entire family is "booted and juiced"—even my two oldest children and my 7-year-old grandson.

But here’s the worst part. Are you ready? It’s not just about the bioweapon in the vaccines. They injected our family members, friends, and even our colleagues with advanced MK-ULTRA mind control technology. This technology is engineered to make them hate the unvaccinated, to turn them against us. That’s why it’s become nearly impossible to reach them. Families have been torn apart—mothers and daughters, sons and fathers no longer speaking to one another. These demons made sure of it, and it’s by design.

You can read more about this mind-control element—the "Matrix" part of the weapon—in my other blog, "The COVID Kill Switch." It’s all connected, and they’re playing the long game.

At some point you are going to realize these people are NON -HUMAN

Here’s the question I have for Military Intelligence: Why would you allow our family members to be murdered in Democratic-controlled states when you had prior knowledge of their plan? And when are you going to start un-aliving those responsible for this atrocity? I have seen experiments from the 50’s where the CIA could make a mother wake up in the middle of the night shoot her baby go back to sleep and not remember a thing. Imagine what they can do today with the vaccinated.

Now it becomes clear why they prioritized military and government employees for the shot, doesn’t it? We’re left to wonder whether they’re even still with us, or if they’ve been compromised in ways we can’t even fathom.

It’s time for accountability. We deserve answers, and those who orchestrated this need to face the consequences of their actions. We’re watching, and we will not forget.

—Agent Midnight Rider

Alien Nano Tech Being Removed by Agent Freak Nasty's White Blood Cells............. You don't have any White Blood Cells Left do You Watson???? This is WHY the Club of Rome had to take out your IMMUNE SYSTEM same thing they did with AIDS. Same Blueprint.

Naval Intelligence

Space Force!!!

(1) Panther's Den | Information Warfare ....Q- (@laconic93) / X

You're going to want to save this picture below for the history books. I believe this is the first picture in history of an Alien Life Form Inside of a Human Body by Civilians. Taken by Agent Freak Nasty and Dr. Robert Young from one of my Tripple Vaccinated Business Partners. How do we know its ALIEN?? Because organic creatures cannot generate Magnetic fields to suck all the heavy metals out of your red blood cells that why. All of that black substance around it is graphene oxide.

This one also, you can CLEARLY see THE THING generating a magnetic or scalar field by the distortions in the RBC’s

What part of NON-BIOLOGICAL don’t you understand???? Is it a little CLEARER to you why they add Aluminum to our vaccinees and chemtrails??? We are being TERRAFORMED.

They grow inside the Body, and you won’t feel a thing until POP !!!! Sudden Death

Alien Biowarfare has never been so fun let me tell sumTIN to Joo!!!!