CLASSIFIED DOSSIER ENTRY – AGENT MIDNIGHT RIDER]

OPERATION: WHISPERING VEIL

They said it would protect them. A cure, a safeguard. But now, the ones who took it… they’re changing.

At first, it was subtle—misplaced keys, forgotten conversations. But the shifts grew darker. Eyes once familiar now flicker with confusion. Personalities unravel. It's as if something... or someone is siphoning their minds.

I tried to warn them. Whispered the truth beneath the static of polite conversation.

“The vaccine isn’t what you think,” I said.

“A bioweapon,” I confessed.

But the response is always the same:

A long silence.

A hollow stare.

And then… the break.

They grow cold. Dismissive. Eyes dull and distant.

Then comes the hostility.

Finally, exile.

One by one, they vanish from my life—not by disappearance, but by disconnection. The bond severed. The script followed.

This is not a coincidence.

This is a program.

They’re being recalibrated—mentally, emotionally, spiritually.

The infiltration didn’t come through the skies.

It came through the bloodstream.

Stay sharp. Stay silent. Trust no one.

They're not themselves anymore...

—»»» Agent Midnight Rider

End transmission.

[BLACK FILE // EYES ONLY]

TRANSMISSION CODE: Q-FALCON

They call it "progress."

They call it "safety."

But beneath the soft language of compliance lies a weapon so precise, so devastating, it doesn’t need bombs or bullets.

It uses you against yourself.

Their mind control tech is no longer science fiction—it’s operational. You think your thoughts are your own? Think again. They can flip a switch, push a signal through the air, and rewrite your entire emotional framework in seconds.

Imagine this:

Your wife wakes up at 3:14 a.m.

She walks into the children’s room.

Blows their heads off.

Then calmly returns to bed—no memory. No guilt. Just a blank slate, reset and ready for the next script.

They can rewrite affection into hatred. Trust into paranoia. Loyalty into betrayal.

Friends. Family. Business partners. Even your kids. No one’s safe.

Sound insane? Look deeper.

Q: Do you remember Rwanda?

The mass frenzy. Machetes in hand. Villagers turning on each other like wild animals.

They weren’t just angry.

They were activated.

Search Operation Crimson Mist. But don’t use Google—they scrubbed it clean.

Go to Yandex.com.

You’ll find whispers.

You'll find truth.

C-130 gunships flew overhead, outfitted with cyclotronic microwave transmitters. A signal was broadcast. The vaccinated population responded like programmed drones.

That was then. Now?

Now, they don’t need planes.

They have your cell phone.

This isn’t conspiracy. This is next-generation warfare.

And you're the battleground.

Stay off the grid. Stay awake.

—»»» Agent Freak Nasty NSA.GOV Counter PSY-OPS

This is how all of my friends and family and mother see me? I’m that CRAZY UNCLE FRED.

Meanwhile …………..»»»»



Are you connecting the DOTS yet Rookie????…………»»>Agent Freak Nasty

Agent Midnight Rider ALWAYS KNOWS….Q-

Future Proves Past….Q-

Who is the SEXIEST Counter NSA PSY-OP Warfare Officer in the History of Mankind???? SAY MY NAME..............»»»

CIA Space Dykes to the left of me FBI Flunkies to the right here I am stuck in the middle with JEW……..»»>Superspy

It’s not Antisemitism if they are NOT HUMAN……Q-

Welcome to the Panthers Den……Q-

Navy Intelligence at its Best …..Q-

Russia has a WANTED POSTER for Obama Biden Hillary And Soros for the Vaccine....it’s been out for almost 2 years.

Your GOD DAMN RIGHT ………………..»»»Agent Freak Nasty

This is a SPY MOVEL written by AI

[REDACTED REPORT – EYES ONLY]

AGENT CODE: FREAK NASTY

OPERATION: MATRIARCHAL MIRROR

Ain’t it always the ones closest to you?

Wilma Jean Jones. My mother. Triple jabbed. Boosted into oblivion. Swallowed the whole damn narrative like communion. Now she’s a walking node—broadcasting bitterness, venom, and state-sponsored delusion.

After giving her Nigerian husband herpes—yeah, you heard me—he dropped her like the hot shame she is. That man vanished like smoke in wind. And who caught the fallout? Who became the target?

Me.

Her misplaced rage, her dried-up heartache, her government-programmed paranoia—funneled directly at her own blood.

I tried to open her eyes. Showed her what I’m showing you.

Receipts. Ops. Documents. Truth.

Her response?

She weaponized the system.

Twenty cops. Boots through my door.

Guns drawn. Sirens howling.

Involuntary commitment—psychiatric gulag-style.

All for trying to wake her the hell up.

This is how they flip the game. They hijack your family. Turn them into agents of the state.

She ain’t my mother anymore. She’s a mouthpiece for the machine. A cautionary tale in skin and bones.

Ain’t that a bitch?

But you can’t cage what’s already free. You can’t erase what’s already been decoded.

I’m still here.

Still watching.

Still talking.

And the file’s only getting thicker.

—»»» Agent Freak Nasty

Transmission locked. Rage encrypted. Truth inbound.

What would you do if you mother who is almost CERTAINLY in the Matrix tried to have YOU committed to the CRAZY house because she thought YOU were CRAZY????…………..» hmm maybe I shouldn’t have sent her links to my blogs??? Zippy De doo Daa!!!!

United Strates Navy Commander James Baines IV

Code Names:

Agent Freak Nasty

Agent Midnight Rider

Agent Doctor Feel Good

Internet Assassin

Specialties:

Information Warfare

Psychological Warfare

Cyber Assassin

Alien Bio warfare

Herbalist Medicine

PLACE HOLDER STORY BY AI time Stamp 5/31/2025

Title: The Secret Life of Wilma Jean Jones – My Mother, aka Agent Smith

For most of my life, I thought Wilma Jean Jones was just my mother.

She baked pies from scratch. She crocheted Afghans that looked like American flags. She said “bless your heart” with deadly precision. But everything changed after she got the vaccine.

That was the last day I saw the real Wilma Jean Jones.

It started with subtle shifts. She stopped watching "Murder, She Wrote" reruns and switched to encrypted military radio frequencies. She started taking walks at 2:17 a.m. every night, circling the neighborhood with the precision of a trained operative. She stopped using “LOL” in text messages and began sending strings of numbers and Cyrillic characters.

I chalked it up to side effects. The vaccine rollout had everyone acting strange. But nothing could prepare me for what came next.

Chapter One: The Man in the Grocery Aisle

I was picking up avocados at the Piggly Wiggly when a man in mirrored sunglasses whispered, “Wilma Jean Jones has been activated.”

“Excuse me?” I asked, heart skipping.

“She’s Agent Smith now. You need to run.”

Then he walked off, leaving me with three unripe avocados and a growing sense of dread.

Back home, Wilma Jean Jones – or whoever she was now – was standing at the stove, making meatloaf. Except she wasn’t really cooking. She was typing something in Morse code with her fork against the edge of the pan.

Tap. Tap-tap. Tap-tap-tap.

I Googled it later. “Meet drop at coordinates 35.7812° N, 78.6382° W.”

That was downtown Raleigh.

Chapter Two: Files in the Basement

That night, while she was out on one of her "walks," I went into the basement. Under a loose floorboard behind the dryer, I found a metal briefcase. Inside: fake passports from seven countries. A Glock-19. A flash drive labeled simply “Reset.”

And then, the biggest shock: a folder with my name on it.

Inside were surveillance photos of me—every day for the last ten years. Me at college. Me on dates. Me in the shower. Always from a distance. Always in grainy, high-contrast black and white.

Wilma Jean Jones had been watching me. Not as a mother. As a handler.

She has the CRAY CRAY eyes and a BIG ASS GRIN just like Agent Big Smile Watson…..Q-

Follow HUMA …………………….»»»Super Spy

Chapter Three: The Vaccine Protocol

I confronted her.

“Who are you?”

“I’m Wilma Jean Jones,” she said in her usual Southern drawl, pulling a tray of cookies from the oven.

“No, you’re not. You’re Agent Smith.”

She froze.

“I didn’t want you to find out like this,” she whispered.

“What happened when you got vaccinated?”

Her expression changed. Cold. Calculating. “It wasn’t just a vaccine. It was a carrier.”

“For what?”

She looked me in the eye. “For a program. We call it ONYX. Global neural activation. Once the mRNA sequence enters the bloodstream, a dormant protocol awakens. Old identities dissolve. Agents are reborn.”

My stomach dropped. “So you're saying the vaccine… turned you into a sleeper agent?”

“No,” she said. “It reactivated me.”

Chapter Four: The ONYX Files

Wilma Jean Jones, I discovered, had served under deep cover for over thirty years. Her original assignment: infiltrate American suburbia, monitor domestic sentiment, and suppress dissent from within. She had been living as my mother, waiting for the signal.

The vaccine was the trigger.

The ONYX Protocol wasn’t a medical breakthrough. It was a delivery system for a second Cold War. According to the files, thousands of agents like Wilma Jean Jones had been embedded across the country—mailmen, librarians, gym teachers—each with a hidden past and a new mission.

She showed me the dossier.

“You were supposed to be one of us,” she said.

Our Parents are fucked .... At least the ones in the Nursing Homes got a QUICK DEATH....Q-

Chapter Five: The Reset

The flash drive labeled “Reset” held a video.

A man in a lab coat stood in front of a chalkboard filled with schematics and gene sequences.

“If you’re watching this,” he said, “you’ve either uncovered ONYX or been compromised by it. The Reset Protocol will deactivate neural bindings and restore original cognitive patterns.”

She watched me as I read the code. She knew what I was thinking.

“You can’t just change me back,” she said. “That version of me—Wilma Jean Jones—is gone.”

“I don’t believe that.”

She stood up. Slowly. “If you activate Reset, you’ll be hunted.”

“Hunted by who?”

She gave a half-smile. “By me.”

Chapter Six: The Last Pie

I waited until she left for the grocery store—probably a cover for a recon mission. I loaded the Reset Protocol onto her smart speaker. When she came home, I asked if she wanted to hear some music.

“Alexa,” I said, “play track Zero.”

She paused.

Then, just as she sat down with a piece of pecan pie, it played: a low frequency hum, inaudible to human ears—but not to programmed minds.

She dropped the fork.

She blinked, hard.

And then, for the first time in weeks, she said, “Why do I smell nutmeg?”

She was back.

Wilma Jean Jones was back.

Epilogue: Living with the Truth

She doesn’t remember everything, just bits and pieces. The Glock is gone. The briefcase disappeared. Sometimes I hear her tapping the kitchen counter again—tap, tap-tap—but it’s probably just habit.

Or maybe not.

Now I sleep with one eye open. Just in case.

Because once you’ve been Agent Smith, you don’t forget. Not really. Not entirely.

She’s baking again. Crocheting. Watching Murder, She Wrote.

But sometimes, late at night, I hear her whisper in her sleep:

“ONYX… live.”

..People say im CRAAZZZYYYYY…………….»»»>Agent Freak Nasty

.